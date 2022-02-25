Gentry businessman Jeff Tennant files for state Senate

Gentry businessman Jeff Tennant filed as a candidate for state Senate District 35, setting up a Republican primary with state Rep. Gayla McKenzie and any other Republicans who file before Tuesday's deadline.

Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, has announced he is not running for reelection.

"The new boundaries include the communities where I was raised, where most of my family and friends now live and work, and where I do business," Tennant said in a press release of the recently redrawn district.

"Population and business growth have marched dramatically west from the I-49 corridor, and it appears that trend will continue," he said in the release. "District 35 is positioned well to experience exciting and positive change to our communities and rural areas, but we must also be prepared to work through inevitable challenges that will accompany such growth."

Tennant, 66, grew up on his family's poultry, fruit and cattle farm near Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. He later earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Tennant helps run his family's property management business. Before that, he was president of Arkansas Farmer magazine and the communications firm AgCom, Inc. He also had a career as director of communications for Riceland Foods. The Stuttgart-based cooperative markets Arkansas rice, wheat and other agricultural products. He also worked with state elected officials in government affairs with Riceland, Tennant said.

District 35 covers western Benton County and northwestern and western Washington County outside of Fayetteville. It includes Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, reaching as far south as the Morrow community.

The 2022 election will be the first after legislative district lines were redrawn following the U.S. census. Districts were redrawn to equalize populations in them. All 35 state Senate seats are up for election in the first regular election after redistricting. The newly elected senators will then draw lots to determine which half of them get regular four-year terms and which initially get two-year terms. That ensures at least half of all senators will be up for election every election year.

State senators normally serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.