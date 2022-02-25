Gentry FFA active with projects, hands-on learning

GENTRY -- Gentry FFA has been busy this past year and was selling Valentine's Day succulent plant arrangements earlier this month.

In addition, the club is getting ready to have multiple competition events for leadership development and career development events.

Last year, Gentry FFA had seven teams qualify for state competition.

The meats evaluation team won the state competition and went on to compete at the national level.

A group attended the National Convention at the end of October.

Gentry FFA has done cemetery cleanup and a food drive for community service.

The plant sale is always a big event, and FFA members are currently starting plugs and seeds for the plant sale that will be held April 21.

Gentry FFA is 3D printing some pots for succulents to sell at the plant sale.

The group grew 300 of its own mums out of the 1,500 sold in September. Next year, it plans to grow 1,000 mums for the sale.

Gentry FFA offers flower subscriptions to the school staff for purchase so Gentry students can get experience with floral design.

SUBMITTED Reagan Amos cares for her animals during the Benton County Fair last fall.



SUBMITTED The Gentry High School veterinary science class visited Darren and Shelia Wilson Wiles at WW Bernedoodles to learn about operating and running a kennel. The students learned about genetics, health, diet, grooming, business and marketing. As a bonus, they got to play with some puppies.

