Georgia offensive guard wrestling with future, says Hogs near the top





The University of Arkansas is set to host one of the nation's top offensive linemen because of his relationship with Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

ESPN 4-star prospect Madden Sanker, 6-4, 305 pounds, of Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding is the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 126 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

"The coaches are really genuine people," Sanker said. "Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy for the offensive line really know what they're doing. Coach Pittman was an offensive line coach at Georgia, so he's definitely more about the offensive line. I love a head coach who also coached the offensive line. I think the coaches really make that school standout."

Sanker has 25 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Louisville, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Oregon, Mississippi State, Miami and others.

The environment around the Arkansas program is attractive.

"It's a family atmosphere, that's what I'm looking for," Sanker said. "I'm going to spend three or four years at the school, so I don't want to second guess myself or anything and I don't want to get homesick too easily, so a family atmosphere is what I'm looking for and Arkansas definitely has it."

Sanker is likely to take his official visit to Fayetteville in late June. He also mentioned others he's looking to officially visit.

"I think I'm going to take one to Louisville and then probably Miami," Sanker said. "Other than that I'm not settled on anywhere yet. The only one that's locked in for sure right now is Arkansas."

A school that's able to help him develop and prepare him for the NFL will also find favor with Sanker.

"I always look at the offensive linemen going into the draft because that's a big goal of mine is to make it to the NFL," he said. "So I see how many offensive linemen they produce a year to the draft. What kind of running game they've established? I like a winning team obviously, but if there's a coach at a school that he's known for putting people in the league and preparing them for the next level, then that's a big thing for me."

While he's an outstanding football prospect, Sanker is also a standout on the wrestling mat. He went 24-1 this season and recently won his second consecutive Class 6A state title by defeating Riley Souther of Dalton in the 285-pound division.

"I won last year, so it was just good to be back in that position," Sanker said. "I wrestled that kid earlier in the year and lost, so it was kind of a revenge match, so it felt good when I finally won and after that I kind of blacked out."

His father Mark is the wrestling coach at nearby Paulding County (Ga.) High School and has been a major influencer in his son's wrestling career.

"I think it gave me an edge over most kids at a young age," Sanker said. "That stuck with me ever since he and I use to roll down to the basement and wrestle for hours."

He and his father were able to share a special moment after his title winning match.

"My dad has been coaching me since I was like 8," Sanker said. "He was in the stands and he came and ran down and hug me."

Kennedy reached out to celebrate Sanker's state title.

"He hit me up after I won state and we talked about it for a little while," Sanker said.

Playing on the offensive line and wrestling are similar, according to Sanker.

"You're 1-on-1 with a guy, if you win you get all the glory," Sanker said. "If you lose, you get all that, too. It's no one else's fault. Especially for the offensive line you're going 1-on-1 with a D-lineman. Same thing, you can't blame anyone else. I think wrestling gives you that edge on the mindset."

Sanker, who has a 3.2 grade-point average, plans to graduate in December and enroll at his new school in January.

"I actually took high school classes in middle school," he said. "I'm all honors and AP [classes] now."

He's looking to major in education and coach once his playing days are over.

"I would like to become a grad assistant when I'm done with everything and start coaching college," Sanker said. "If that doesn't work, I would like to get a degree in education and come back and teach in high school and coach a high school football team."

