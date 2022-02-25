Getting it straight Pine Bluff

An article in Thursday’s edition stated that a former Pine Bluff businessman was the first African American to run for governor in Arkansas. Drew Ulrich, curator with the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, called to correct the record, saying that Josiah Homer Blount of Forrest City was actually the first African American in the state to run for governor. Blount, according to Ulrich, ran in 1920 “in the height of Jim Crow” and received 8% of the vote.