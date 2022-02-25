Heber Springs fabricator: $7.65 million expansion will add 75 jobs

Dark Threat Fabrication, a Heber Springs metal fabricator that got its start making custom headache racks and other accessories for pickups, will undergo a $7.65 million expansion that is expected to more than quadruple its workforce over the next five years and triple its footprint.

Dark Threat Fabrication LLC, also called Dark Threat Fab, will add 75 jobs over the next five years to the 20 it already has, according to an announcement delivered through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The investment represents building improvements and construction, as well as the purchase of additional equipment with its footprint going from 14,500 square feet to 46,500 square feet, which the announcement said "will increase capacity and augment sales with both current and potential customers."

"Our dedication to providing first class metal fabrication services to our customers is reflected in the products and solutions we provide," said Andrew Roberson, one of the three family members who own the company as well as its lead engineer. "We look forward to increased growth driven by our willingness to embrace new technologies as well as providing an inviting work environment."

The 9-year-old firm made hundreds of custom headache racks for light truck customers across the nation and even overseas. Headache racks, made of steel or aluminum, are an accessory added to the truck bed to protect the cab from the cargo.

"We did however stop designing and fabricating headache racks about a year ago to focus on bringing in more production work with higher volumes and better profit margins," Roberson said. "Truck accessories were a passion that helped to start our business and some day we may get back into this market."

The work with higher volumes and better profit margins includes fabrication of components in the electrical power distribution market, and components for construction and material handling equipment.

"Our core competencies are in laser cutting, precision sheet metal forming, welding and powder coating with an emphasis on our engineering services and experience to help our customers achieve their goals and save money," Roberson said.

The company drew praise from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

"Dark Threat Fab is a great example of the spirit of entrepreneurism that is alive and well throughout Arkansas," Hutchinson said in a prepared statement. "By adapting to ever-changing needs of its customers, Dark Threat Fab has undergone tremendous growth and success."

"The jobs being created by Dark Threat Fabrication will increase economic opportunities for families throughout Cleburne County," Preston said.

Dark Threat Fab plans to begin construction within the next three to six months with completion scheduled by the fourth quarter of 2022. Hiring is already in process.

For more information about the available jobs, visit www.darkthreatfabrication.com.