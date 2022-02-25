Highfill council grants appeal for land use, adopts zoning changes

HIGHFILL -- After new council member Jack Loyd was sworn in Feb. 8 to fill the unexpired term in Ward 3, Position 2, the Highfill City Council granted the appeal of Roth Family Inc. for a conditional use permit and a variance on 29.27 acres of land located west of Arkansas 264 and north of West First Avenue.

The Planning Commission had denied the original request by a 2-1 vote in favor of the request because there were only three members present and two votes were not a majority of the commission.

According to documents provided to the council by Stephen Lisle of Lisle/Rutledge law firm, the Planning Commission member who voted against the conditional use and variance did so because of traffic concerns in the area. Lisle argued that the requested conditional use permit and variance would result in a housing development with less traffic than would result from current zoning.

After hearing from concerned residents on Oct. 12 about allowing subdivisions with high-density housing rather than larger lots, a proposed ordinance to rezone the property of Roth Family Partnership LLP to planned unit development failed to be approved by the City Council on its first reading.

The land is currently zoned commercial and residential. The developer of Applewood Estates sought planned unit development zoning to allow for single-family homes and businesses on the property. That proposed zoning change had been approved by the Planning Commission.

According to information shared at the Oct. 12 council meeting, the developer was planning to build five homes per acre in the residential area, with the homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,200 square feet. He said the currently residential zoning would only allow 3.2 homes per acre where as planned unit develoment zoning allows for up to eight homes per acre. Since a sidewalk could not be built along Arkansas 264, the developer's plans would have extended the sidewalk on West First Avenue to the city park.

During the public comment period of the Oct. 12 meeting, several residents expressed concerns that the city needed to reconsider its zoning and not allow the high-density housing but have larger lot requirements to maintain the city as a more rural residential area with lots of an acre or more -- two-acre lots were suggested.

When the council considered the ordinance, a motion to suspend the rules and read the ordinance by title only failed to receive a second. After the ordinance was read in full, a motion to pass the ordinance on its first reading also failed for lack of a second. As a result, the ordinance failed.

At the Feb. 8 meeting, the council also adopted, with an emergency clause, a new zoning ordinance which sets the minimum lot size for R-1 Residential zoning to 9,000 square feet, R-N Residential to 5,000 square feet, R-2 Residential to 6,000 square feet for a single-family home and 9,000 square feet for a duplex, and R-3 Residential with the same lot-size requirements for single-family homes and duplexes as R-2 but with minimum lot sizes of 4,500 feet for a townhouse and 10,000 square feet for multifamily housing with 2,500 square feet per unit. The ordinance sets the minimum lot size for RR - Rural Residential to one acre. It also deletes planned unit development zoning from the city code.

R-1 and R-N zoning allow for single-family homes. R-2 allows single-family homes and duplexes. R-3 allows single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses, multifamily homes and manufactured homes.

The council also approved the final plat for Phase 7 of the Woodward Hills subdivision.

The council approved a resolution establishing guidelines and policies for use of the Highfill Community Building after striking language which would have prohibited alcoholic beverages on the premises. It also adopted an amended budget for 2021 to reflect actual revenue and expenditures.

The council approved participating in Benton County's hazard mitigation plan and adopting new bylaws for the Planning Commission that allow for the vote of the majority of the quorum present to pass a measure rather than requiring the majority of the entire commission. The council appointed Steve Lloyd to fill the unexpired term of Body Bell on the Planning Commission.

Also approved by the council was a request allowing the Fire Department to spend up to $8,000 from its fire equipment fund for the repair of a pump truck, and the services of Johanson Group to complete a job valuation and salary ranges for Highfill's 14 job posts.

Approval of the financial reports for the month of January was tabled until the next meeting.