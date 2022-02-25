HOME MOVIES

“Mothering Sunday” (R, 1 hour, 44 minutes, HBO Max) A gentle, involving romantic drama based on a Graham Swift novel that concerns a house maid in post-World War I England whose employers are away on Mother’s Day, giving her the rare chance to spend time with her secret lover, who’s engaged to the daughter of his parents’ friends. But unforeseen events will play havoc with her plans. With Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Glenda Jackson, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth; directed by Eva Husson.

“Asking for It” (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, On Demand) A predictable grrrl-power vigilante thriller in which a waitress who is sexually assaulted after a date befriends a stranger who introduces her to a power-packed feminine gang. Could revenge against fraternity boys, a corrupt police force dealing in human trafficking, and a far-right mens movement be forthcoming? With Kiersey Clemons, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexadra Shipp, Gabourey Sidibe, Radha Mitchell, Luke Hemsworth; written and directed by Eamon O’Rourke.

“I’ll Find You” aka “Music, War and Love” (not rated, 1 hour, 56 minutes, On Demand) A romantic drama in which a Catholic opera singer and a Jewish violin virtuoso, who share a dream of performing in Carnegie Hall, are separated by the German invasion of Poland in the 1930s. With Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen Dorff, Connie Nielsen; directed by Martha Coolidge.

“The Madness of Poe” (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, Synetic Streaming) Choreographed by Irina Tsikurishvili and directed by Paata Tsikurishvili, this professionally filmed release of a darkly spectacular and spooky four-week live engagement in Arlington, Va., blends Edgar Allan Poe’s bizarre reality with imaginings of his stories (including “The Raven”) into a physically demanding classical and modern dance performance. With Philip Fletcher, Chris Galindo, Scean Flowers, Megan Khaziran. Founded in 2001, Synetic Theater is a center for American Physical Theater, fusing text, drama, movement, acrobatics, dance and original music.

“ Gasoline Alley” (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, On Demand) A none-too-original thriller in which a reformed ex-con, the prime suspect in a vicious Hollywood triple murder, is hotly pursued by a pair of homicide detectives vying for attention as the ex-con takes on his own investigation. With Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Devon Sawa; co-written and directed by Edward Drake.

“The Necromancer” (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) A horror drama (with a flailing script and unimpressive performances) concerning a group of British soldiers, retreating from the Napoleonic War, who make their way through the Black Forest in Germany, unaware of what soul-shaking ancient evil is awaiting them. With Marcus Macleod, Stuart Brennan, Sarina Taylor, Victoria Morrison; directed by Stuart Brennan.

“The Long Night” aka “The Coven” (R, 1 hour, 31 minutes, On Demand) A violent, disturbing horror effort concerning New Yorker Grace (Scout Taylor-Compton) who, while searching for the parents she has never known, returns to her childhood southern roots with her boyfriend Jack (Nolan Gerard Funk) to investigate a lead on her family’s whereabouts, where they encounter a nightmarish cult. With Deborah Kara Unger, Jeff Fahey; directed by Rich Ragsdale.

“The Midnight Swim” (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Bluray/DVD) A trauma-filled mystery drama (with believable performances) in which Dr. Amelia Brooks (Beth Grant) disappears during a deep-water dive into seemingly bottomless Spirit Lake, causing her three daughters to settle her affairs, which leads them into discovering more of the lake’s many mysteries. With Lindsay Burdge, Jennifer Lafleur, Aleksa Palladino, Ross Partridge; written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith.