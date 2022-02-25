• Emperor Naruhito of Japan, marking his 62nd birthday, called on people to keep "the fire of hope" burning in their hearts and support each other to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Carlos Peralta of Colina, Chile, moved his honeybee operation 600 miles south to Puerto Montt amid a yearslong drought decimating the flowers that feed the insects, and he laments, "If the bees die, we all die. ... The bee is life."

• Andy Garrett, manatee rescue coordinator for Florida's wildlife commission, said "overall, we view these rescue efforts as successful; this is a small victory for us," as more than 80 manatees have been placed in rehab centers across the U.S. using federal funds and donations.

• Logan Ryan Jones of Lenoir, N.C., was tracked down and jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond after police say the cigarette lighter and can of de-icer that he wielded in a convenience-store robbery attempt managed to set the counter on fire.

• Dustin Rambo, 34, of Fulton, Miss., a former Booneville police officer, was sentenced to 16 months in prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to stealing money from people during traffic stops, searches and arrests, with a U.S. attorney saying most law enforcement partners are honorable and none are above the law.

• Dennis Shields, president of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, who's also credited with overseeing a bar-exam passing rate above 90% among the Phoenix School of Law's first class, "couldn't be more happy" as he was named president of Louisiana's Southern University System.

• Mac McCutcheon, Alabama's House speaker, says it's been a yearslong process, but lawmakers have worked to remove all racist language from the state's 121-year-old constitution, with a 94-0 vote sending a resolution to the Senate.

• Mike Moon, a Missouri state senator, ended his protest, apologized and was reappointed to his committee assignments after being punished for his attire, saying, "It was never my intention to come in wearing bib overalls and cause such a ruckus. ... If I've offended you, I apologize to you."