Interim head of Little Rock visitors bureau to permanently succeed outgoing chief executive officer

The board that oversees the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has tapped the bureau's interim head Gina Gemberling as its next president and chief executive officer, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Gretchen Hall, 43, who has served as president and chief executive officer since 2011, will resign from the bureau March 22 to become the new chief operating officer of Destinations International, an industry group.

In January, the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, which oversees the bureau, selected Gemberling, the bureau's senior vice president of sales and marketing, to serve as interim chief shortly after Hall's upcoming resignation was announced.

Gemberling's interim appointment was made effective immediately, a bureau spokeswoman said at the time.

Gemberling, 51, was named the bureau's next president and chief executive officer following a commission meeting on Wednesday in which commissioners went into executive session, according to the news release.

Her appointment is contingent on the approval of contract terms, the release said. They are expected to be finalized at the commission's next meeting.

In a statement included with the news release, Gemberling said she was honored to lead the bureau and added that she appreciated the support and confidence of the commission.

"I want to thank Gretchen for her leadership, and building the durable organization that withstood the pandemic and positioned the [visitors bureau] on the path to emerge stronger than before," Gemberling said. "I am fortunate to represent a destination that is ideal for both convention and leisure travelers and work alongside a team of dedicated industry sales, marketing and service professionals that will continue to help guide Little Rock's destination marketing organization and facilities."

Citing the complex and rapidly evolving hospitality industry, commission chairman Jim Keet said, "A seasoned professional with decades of experience in every facet of the business is hard to find and Gina was a perfect fit."

In a statement, Keet called himself "a firm believer in hiring from within the organization when an existing employee is ready to fill a vacancy."

"By making this decision we are able to capitalize on her experience and organizational knowledge as well as create a smooth transition in leadership and maximize the time before Gretchen's departure," Keet added.

As an internal candidate who won the permanent post after being named interim chief executive officer, Gemberling's path mirrors Hall's.

Hall became co-interim head of the bureau after her predecessor decamped for Jacksonville, Fla. She later beat out three other finalists for the permanent job.

Gemberling joined the visitors bureau in 2018 as vice president of sales and services after spending 24 years with the convention and visitors bureau of Springfield, Ill., including four years as executive director.

Libby Doss Lloyd, a spokeswoman for the visitors bureau, in an email on Thursday said the commission did not review other candidates for the permanent post, calling it "an internal promotion."

The visitors bureau bears responsibility for managing downtown venues and facilities -- they include the Robinson Center and the Statehouse Convention Center -- as well as generally promoting the capital city as a destination.

Its activities are primarily funded by taxes on hotels, motels and restaurants. In 2021, total revenue was $17.7 million, with tax receipts encompassing 83% of the sum, according to the bureau's most recent annual report.