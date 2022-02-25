Johnson seeks third term on Washington County Quorum Court

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lance Johnson has filed for reelection as justice of the peace for District 1 on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Johnson, 75, is seeking a third term on the Quorum Court, having first been elected in 2018. Justices of the peace serve two-year terms and are paid $200 each Quorum Court meeting and for committee meetings they attend when they're members of the committee.

A self-employed home builder, Johnson has lived in Springdale for 31 years. He received a bachelor of science degree from Tri-State College in Angola, Ind.

Johnson said in his first three years on the Quorum Court he has sought to apply his business experience to government.

"With my business experience I bring something to the court that some of my colleagues just don't have," he said. "I've been encouraged by others in the business community to do this."

Johnson said much of his time on the Quorum Court has been spent studying the county's budget process. He said he'll continue to focus on the county budget in the future.

"My priority is always going to be the county budget," he said. "It takes a long, long time to know what's in there. There are so many accounts and so many revenue sources -- some with restrictions and some without. Every time I pick up that book I come up with other questions."

Johnson said he supports the current $20 million proposal to expand the county's jail using American Rescue Plan Act money if possible. He said he also supports a past plan to expand the county's juvenile justice center. He said he has been convinced over the last three years the jail expansion is essential.

"When I came onto the court I was opposed to the jail expansion plan that was being talked about at that time," Johnson said. "I have changed my mind 180 degree since then. We have to expand the jail and the JDC. It's not optional at this point."