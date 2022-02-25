Judge orders arrest of Pine Bluff man suspected of home-invasion robbery in Little Rock

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton ordered the arrest Tuesday of a 21-year-old Pine Bluff man awaiting trial on gun and marijuana charges after prosecutors reported he is a suspect in a Little Rock home-invasion robbery.

Deandreian Devonte Meadows, who previously lived in Little Rock, is charged with felony fleeing, evidence tampering, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and marijuana-trafficking charges stemming from separate arrests in Pulaski County about a year apart in October 2020 and October 2021. He is free on bail.

In a petition for Meadows' arrest, deputy prosecutors Christy Bjornson and Corinne Kwapis reported that Little Rock police have identified Meadows as one of two ski-masked robbers involved in a late-night Dec. 7 holdup at Stonebridge at the Ranch Apartments on Stonebridge Circle off Chenonceau Boulevard and north of Arkansas 10.

According to police reports, a 23-year-old tenant called police just before midnight to report someone was trying to break into her apartment. The woman said she'd gotten home earlier and passed a ski-masked man on the property, which made her nervous. A few minutes later, someone knocked on her door and she saw it was the masked man.

The woman said the intruder kicked in her door while she was on the phone with 911 so she locked herself in the bathroom, but the robber got inside and pointed a gun at her while demanding money. She said she had no money to give him beyond the cash she had on her person

While she was being held at gunpoint, a second person, someone she never saw, ransacked her apartment.

The woman said the gun-wielding robber seemed familiar, and she thought he may have been someone who had been harassing her via Instagram because she had been ignoring his advances. Detectives were able to identify him as Meadows, reports show.

Court records show Meadows faces charges over two arrests by state troopers. The first was four days before Halloween 2020 after a high-speed chase involving Meadows and a second man, 20-year-old Darion Deshun Richard of Little Rock. Meadows was released on $2,500 bail the next day.

On Oct. 10, a traffic stop led troopers to discover AR-15 and Draco assault rifles, along with 14 grams, about a half-ounce, of marijuana in Meadows' car. He spent three days in jail before posting a $5,000 bond.