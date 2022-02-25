Kindergarten, prekindergarten registration to begin Feb. 28 in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Registration for Kindergarten and ABCSS Pre-K Program (4-year-olds) for the 2022-23 school year will begin Monday at Glenn Duffy Elementary School.

Applications will be available at school and online.

For more information about requirements, please check the school website under the Glenn Duffy Elementary School tab or call 479-787-4100, ext. 5.

Ozarks Community Hospital's Gravette Clinic is scheduling appointments for pre-K and kindergarten children to get immunizations and/or physicals.

Contact the clinic at 479-787-5221 to schedule appointments, or contact tcolvin@ochonline.com.