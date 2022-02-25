A nation of trust lost

As a senior citizen with time to reflect on the human condition, I have come to the conclusion that our unsettled, troubled, sometimes violent state of the nation has its primary cause in our ability to trust. We seem to have lost the ability to trust law enforcement, criminal justice, political institutions, industrial/commercial organizations, religious institutions, and even our neighbors. It seems to me that far too many of us no longer trust ourselves.

While technology has given us a front-row seat to personally witness the daily events around us, we too often defer our judgment to a politician, a news organization, or an anomalous individual on social media.

With this state of affairs, I find myself on the horns of a dilemma. Which is the cause and which is the effect? Have our institutions failed us or have we failed our institutions? Is our lack of trust the fault of others or have we simply lost trust in ourselves? Have we allowed ourselves to become overwhelmed by the unprecedented amount of information and deferred our personal judgment to those with a vested interest in our trust? Are we squandering our birthright as guaranteed by the Constitution?

If this be the case, then surely our democracy is in mortal danger.

JAMES VANDERGRIFT

Little Rock

Reading for the war

Unfortunately, there will always be a Stalin. The time is appropriate to read James Thurber's "The Last Flower."

GERALD K. JOHNSON

Little Rock

But please, no photos

Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson couldn't be better cheerleaders for Vladimir Putin even if they had pleated skirts and pom-poms.

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock

Keep community safe

Is anyone in our community taking CPTED training courses? CPTED is short for Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design; look it up on the Internet. Who attends these courses or, rather, who should attend these courses? City mayors, city planners, architects, designers, engineers, lighting specialists, security specialists, the faith-based community, educational institutions, and local, state and federal agencies; just about everyone. A multidimensional community approach creates safer places and eliminates design flaws that contribute to crime.

Each community, however unique in the world, battles with many of the same problems. Crime prevention can be built into almost every aspect of community planning, but is ignored for a number of reasons. Crime has historically been looked upon as the exclusive responsibility of the police; not of those in charge of education, housing, health and welfare. The social unrest as a result of the George Floyd murder by a police officer has expanded civil disobedience exponentially; gun sales and access to weapons are now available to almost everyone, while police departments are downsized and defunded.

As the world tries to emerge from isolation and virtual connections, there's an intense need for dedicated safe spaces and a demand for multi-functionality and flexibility in our communities. As an area is used for a legitimate use, illegitimate use tends to go down. If you feel an ownership of your space, you keep an eye on it. In 1982 a couple of really smart guys came up with a theory called the "Broken Window Theory." If an area looks like no one cares, no one cares.

How can you help your neighborhood, your local park, your residential area stay safe? Step outside, meet your neighbors, get involved in your community, join your neighborhood association and get to know your city board.

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Priorities are in place

Well, well. I've about seen enough from our terrible state General Assembly.

It can't seem to fund our best television station, PBS, which has many informative and educational shows, but with no opposition has cleared the way for sports betting over your phone. This makes me want to throw up!

So glad you Christians have your priorities in the right place. You all really support education. Have a great March Madness time.

JODY BANE

Shirley