Little Rock to light up bridges in support of Ukraine

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:20 p.m.
People stand under a giant Ukrainian flag during a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott announced via Twitter on Friday that the city’s bridges would be lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine, which was invaded Thursday by Russian troops.

The city often lights the bridges to commemorate holidays or significant national or world events, such as when basketball player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

Scott said the bridges will stay blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, from Friday through Sunday. 

Little Rock is one of multiple American cities that have made similar gestures to show support for Ukraine, including Dallas and Minneapolis. 



