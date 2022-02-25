Little Rock to light up bridges in support of Ukraine

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott announced via Twitter on Friday that the city’s bridges would be lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine, which was invaded Thursday by Russian troops.

The city often lights the bridges to commemorate holidays or significant national or world events, such as when basketball player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

Scott said the bridges will stay blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, from Friday through Sunday.

Little Rock is one of multiple American cities that have made similar gestures to show support for Ukraine, including Dallas and Minneapolis.









Read more about the Ukraine-Russia crisis



• Arkansans flee Ukraine, seek loved ones after Russian invasion » arkansasonline.com/225arkukr/

• Biden slaps sanctions on Russia » arkansasonline.com/225sanct/

• European human rights organization suspends Russia » arkansasonline.com/225globe/

• 'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in » arkansasonline.com/225inv/

• How has the Ukraine-Russia crisis affected you? » arkansasonline.com/affect/