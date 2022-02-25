LIVE! in NWA: Big Time Rush tickets on sale today

Big Time Rush has decided to send a message of love and togetherness to Northwest Arkansas. The boys will bring their Forever Tour to the Walmart AMP on Aug. 2 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale today for $35 to $299.95 plus applicable fees.

Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan became an overnight sensation with their TV show, "Big Time Rush," which focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players who were selected to form a boy band. The group has three full-length albums and has performed across the globe. The band finished off 2021 with a new single, "Call It Like I See It."

Tickets are available by calling 443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

ELSEWHERE

• deFrance, 8 p.m. March 4 ($10-$15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

• Keith Nicholson, Feb. 28; Ashtyn Barbaree, March 3, at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

• Sprungbilly, 8 p.m. Feb. 28; Open Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. March 3, at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Melissa Carper, 5 p.m. Feb. 27; Fat Tuesday celebration with Los Gris-Gris (Los Roscoes), 5 p.m. March 1; Chucky Waggs, 7 p.m. March 4; Jenna & Tony, 5 p.m. March 5 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Jeff Ruby at 4 p.m. and JerGriffin at 7 p.m. March 3; Gavin Sumrall, 8 p.m. March 5 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Vandoliers Trio with Carolina Story and Summer Dean, 7 p.m. Feb. 27 ($15); Squirrel Flower 8:30 p.m., March 3 ($12-14); happy hour with Earl & Them, 5 p.m. ($8) and Hayefield with Matt Williams Band, 8:30 p.m. ($10) March 4; at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Modern August plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

• Our Town Celebrates Excellence with music by Larry B 70s Soul & Fun Experience & culinary arts by Chef Jasmine at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 ($25) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

