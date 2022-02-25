LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Indiana at the Round Rock Classic

Arkansas 1, Indiana 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Arkansas stranded a runner for the third consecutive inning. Cayden Wallace singled to third base with one out. He was out on a fielder's choice and Jace Bohrofen flied out to end the inning.

Wallace is 2 for 2 today.

Arkansas 1, Indiana 0 — End 2nd Inning

Connor Noland struck out the first two batters in the inning, with swinging strike threes on the cutter. Noland has four strikeouts today.

Morgan Colopy grounded out to Cayden Wallace at third base to end the inning.

He has only thrown 23 pitches, 17 of which have been for strikes.

Arkansas 1, Indiana 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Arkansas stranded another runner in the second inning. Brady Slavens fell behind 0-2, but worked a nine-pitch walk to lead off the inning. He never advanced, though.

Michael Turner drove a ball to deep center field in the next at-bat, but the stiff wind held it in the park. It is 407 feet to the center-field wall.

Jalen Battles looked at strike three and Zack Gregory flied out to end the inning.

Arkansas is making Indiana pitcher John-Biagio Modugno throw a lot of pitches. His count is 36 through two innings.

Arkansas 1, Indiana 0 — End 1st Inning

Connor Noland struck out two and worked around a one-out single by Phillip Glasser in the bottom of the first. Glasser singled to opposite-field left after Noland struck out the leadoff hitter, Tyler Doanes.

Bobby Whalen reached on a fielder's choice that gave the Razorbacks their second out. He stole second base, but was stranded when Matthew Ellis struck out on an off-speed pitch in the dirt.

Noland threw 12 pitches in the inning, including nine for strikes.

Arkansas 1, Indiana 0 — Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks stranded a runner in the inning after Jace Bohrofen struck out and Chris Lanzilli grounded out to second base.

John-Biagio Modugno threw 17 pitches in the inning for the Hoosiers. That quick score will only raise his ERA, which was 15.00 coming into the game.

Arkansas 1, Indiana 0 — Top 1st Inning

The Razorbacks got on the board quickly. Cayden Wallace's one-out double was followed by an RBI single from Robert Moore.

Wallace's hit came one pitch after he fouled a pitch off down the left-field line. He hit it to the same area in the next pitch, but this time fair. He beat a good throw to second with a slide.

Peyton Stovall grounded out to lead off.

Pregame

Arkansas and Indiana are scheduled to throw a first pitch at 4 p.m. on a cold day in Round Rock, Texas. The teams are playing at Dell Diamond, which is the home of the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

Arkansas is the designated visiting team and wearing its gray jerseys with red hats today. Indiana is the home team and wearing white jerseys with red hats.

The Hoosiers are 0-3 this season after being swept at Clemson last week. Indiana lost those games by a combined score of 33-8.

But Indiana is one of the Big Ten's best teams most years, including last season when it was one of the first teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers will throw right hander John-Biagio Modugno today. He struggled last week when he allowed five runs in three innings at Clemson. He was one of Indiana's top relievers a year ago.

Arkansas will throw Connor Noland, who settled in after a shaky first inning in the season opener last week. Noland allowed two runs in five innings against Illinois State.

The Razorbacks will go with their fourth lineup in four games today, moving Robert Moore up in the order and putting Chris Lanzilli and Zack Gregory back at designated hitter and center field, respectively.

Here is Arkansas' lineup:

1B Peyton Stovall

3B Cayden Wallace

2B Robert Moore

LF Jace Bohrofen

DH Chris Lanzilli

RF Brady Slavens

C Michael Turner

SS Jalen Battles

CF Zack Gregory