Magnolia opens with easy win

Smith, Ware to get All-American jerseys

Two of the state’s top players are set to officially receive their McDonald’s All-American team jerseys today.

North Little Rock’s Nick Smith, who has signed with the University of Arkansas, and Kel’el Ware, an Oregon signee, will be presented with the uniforms before the Charging Wildcats take on Cabot at Charging Wildcat Arena in their regular-season finale.

The presentation will occur after the girls’ game, which is set to tip-off at 6 p.m.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, and Ware, 7-0, 221, became the first in-state players to ever be chosen to play in the prestigious game in the same year. The duo will also take part in the Allen Iverson Classic on April 30 in Memphis.

North Little Rock (24-3), which is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 13 in the ESPN top 25 national rankings, has already locked up the top seed from the 6A-Central Conference going into next week’s Class 6A state tournament.

— Erick Taylor

NASHVILLE – Magnolia's quest to get back to the state tournament was delayed an extra day, but the wait was apparently worth it.

The Lady Panthers turned up the heat on both ends during a stifling second quarter and had four players score at least nine points to blow past De Queen 66-33 in the first round of the Class 4A South Region tournament Thursday at Scrapper Arena.

The tournament was scheduled to begin Wednesday but was pushed back a day after a winter storm swept through the state. In fact, the 4A South regional was one of just three tournaments that has even gotten started going into today. The extended layoff didn't seem to hurt the Lady Panthers.

The 33-point victory not only allowed Magnolia (21-4) to run its winning streak to 15 games, but it also enabled the Lady Panthers to reserve a berth in next week's state tournament – one they'll host – for the first time since 2016.

"Oh man, getting that first one out the way was a big relief," Magnolia Coach Shanae Williams said. "Having to play the first game of the regional, too. ... whew. But just knowing how well we've been playing and how locked in we've been, I thought we'd be OK. I think the girls were nervous a little bit starting out, though.

"The seniors were in a regional two years ago, and they ended up losing in the first round. So I think in the back of their minds, they were like, 'Man, we don't want a repeat of what happened two years ago.' "

Magnolia, the top seed from the 4A-8, lost to Mena 29-27 in the opening round of that 2020 regional, which denied it a state tournament berth. But it was apparent midway through the second quarter Thursday that history for the Lady Panthers wasn't about to repeat itself.

The teams were tied 13-13 when a basket inside from Bracelynn Glover started an 8-0 run for Magnolia. De Queen (16-11), the No. 4 seed from the 4A-7 Conference, would later climb within 23-18 following a putback from Belle Lindsey before a Be'aunca Willis' three-pointer began a 13-0 spurt that allowed the Lady Panthers to establish a huge lead.

"When we were about to go into the second quarter, I told the girls to not be nervous," said Williams, whose team led 36-18 at halftime. "The first quarter was behind us, and I told them we needed to get back to playing our basketball. Let's get it on the defensive end, and if we get it on [the] defensive end, it'll be easier offensively."

It was more of the same in the second half, particularly for Glover. The senior had nine of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter. Her lay-up with 1:16 left gave Magnolia a 50-24 lead. She later added another bucket inside with 5:44 remaining in the fourth to invoke a running clock.

Shayla Doss added 13 points for the Lady Panthers, who will take on the winner of today's Bauxite-Camden Fairview game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Kelcy Lamkin had 10 points, while Willis added nine, all on three-pointers during that second-quarter surge.

"We knew [De Queen] was gonna play a 2-3, but I was expecting them to start off in man," Williams said. "I didn't think they'd sit back in that zone, but we were prepared for either one, and I thought we did a pretty good job. We did start off a little sluggish, and our rotations were off a little bit defensively.

"And I do think that week off kind of affected us a little bit. But once we all calmed down and got on the same page and started communicating, we played much, much better."

Jera Cotton scored 11 points and Lindsey had nine points for the Lady Leopards.

NASHVILLE 65, HAMBURG 31

Kyleigh Scoggins scored 15 of her 20 points in the first quarter as Nashville (28-2), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, rolled on its home floor.

Sidney Townsend and Lauren Carver had nine points each while both Akeilah Meeks and Oliva Dean had eight points apiece for the Scrapperettes, who outscored Hamburg (13-12) 27-4 in the first eight minutes and led 39-11 at halftime.

Lainey Tippin had 10 points to lead the Lady Lions.

BOYS

MAGNOLIA 85, DE QUEEN 50

Nevi Tell finished with 22 points, including 14 during the second quarter, to lift Magnolia (24-0) to a first-round rout.

Tell also had six assists for the Panthers, who were never in danger after jumping out to a 16-2 lead. Derrian Ford had 21 points and 6 rebounds, and Adrien Walker ended with 16 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds for Magnolia. Devonta Walker chimed in with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals.

Will Dykes paced De Queen (16-12) with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

2A-SOUTH REGION AT DIERKS

BOYS

DIERKS 50, WOODLAWN 41

Andrew Hill scored 20 points, 14 of which came in the first half, as Dierks (26-2) clinched a state-tournament bid by battling back in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Mack tallied nine points for the Outlaws, who trailed 37-33 going into the final quarter, but Ethan Starwalt, Evan Starwalt and Rylan Hill all had timely three-pointers during Dierks' rally.

Luke Roberts had 15 points and both Landon Booth and Raylon Lowson had eight each for Woodlawn (18-9), which faced a 24-18 deficit at halftime.

JUNCTION CITY 47,

CADDO HILLS 34

Ryan Allen had 16 points, with seven coming in the final quarter, as Junction City (24-4) pulled away in the second half.

Jakaourian Key tallied 13 points and Jamel Johnson countered with eight for the Dragons, who took a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter. The top team from the 2A-8 Conference went on to outscore Caddo Hills (14-15) 16-10 in the fourth to win going away.

Rayce Young scored 13 points and Kaleb West supplied nine points for the Indians.

GIRLS

GURDON 47,

CADDO HILLS 43, OT

Rayann Williams had 23 points to send Gurdon (15-7) to an upset over the top-seeded team from the 2A-7 Conference.

Ashley Blalock scored 10 points and Camelia Ashford contributed eight for the Lady Go Devils, who were tied with Caddo Hills (17-9) 39-39 at the end of regulation.

Loren Bell ended with 14 points, Natalie Jackson had 12 points and Morgan Caldwell provided 11 points for the Lady Indians. Caddo Hills led 31-29 at halftime.

FORDYCE 46, POYEN 35

Ne'Mya Bailey's 20 points aided Fordyce (27-5), which won its 19th game in a row to punch its ticket into the state tournament.

Jadie Hines scored 12 points for the Lady Redbugs, who led Poyen (14-6) to only a single basket in the fourth quarter. Fordyce led 24-22 at the half and 35-32 at the end of the third.

Ellie Sutterfield provided 16 points and Payton Anderson had 15 for the Lady Indians.