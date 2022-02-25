It’s time to “make space” for hip-hop in Northwest Arkansas. On Sunday, a group of promoters and artists will face that challenge during a panel discussion at 5 p.m. called “Making Space: Discussing the Future and the Current State of Hip-Hop” followed by a hip-hop showcase at Fairlane Station in Springdale.

“This night is designed to be informative and a jumping-off point to seeing more African American artists perform in our many live music spaces,” says Jerad Sears, executive director for City Sessions, a local nonprofit which is hosting the event. “My hope is that first of all we get to celebrate the talent, hard work and hip-hop presence that already exists in Northwest Arkansas. Second, that artists, venues, promoters and organizations can discuss the need we have in our community for more diverse music, as well as the perceived challenges that it presents for both parties,”

On the panel with Sears are local hip-hop artist and fashion designer Jasper Logan, Travis Smith from LensAudio and Erin Knight, who represents local artists and creatives out of Atlanta.

“The panel portion is to take local creatives and put them in a space with business owners and discuss how we can train this community, equip this community, to support local R&B, soul and hip-hop,” adds Jeremiah Pickett, a local hip-hop artist who performs as BAANG (an acronym for Believe Aspire Achieve Now Go). He and panelist Logan started a hashtag, #hiphopliveshere, that has raised awareness of hip-hop in the area.

“Initially it started out as a fun way to promote our show at George’s Majestic Lounge, but it quickly grew into something more. People started seeing it as a way to promote a culture that is extremely underrepresented in this area … We want it to extend beyond these few shows into something that creates a consistent space for hip-hop to thrive and exist as well as have a place in the creative financial ecosystem,” says Logan. Both Logan and BAANG have music available across streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud. Logan recently released “Love Life and Longevity,” and BAANG, who is on social media at lrbaang, recently released an album called “Wine Water and Somebody’s Daughter.”

Pickett hopes the Sunday night show will lead to more opportunities, not just for hip-hop performers, but for all local artists.

“I think Northwest Arkansas is notorious for being able to bring in huge names because of virtually limitless capital and resources. So we can go and get Tim McGraw or Travis Scott or anyone, but what sometimes I think we forget is how can we be a good steward of the local artists too and create spaces where they’re celebrated, seen and promoted,” he says. “The hope is that there’s almost this staircase that you can just climb all the while being here; you can start on a small scale, and then hit some of those medium stages.”

The panel discussion and show are presented by City Sessions, LensAudio and R.E.A.L. NWA. Walton Family Foundation, Newell Development, Signature Bank of Arkansas, TC Screen Printing, Story Marketing, Bike Rack Brewing Co. and Guess Who? are sponsors for the event.

FAQ

Making Space: A Panel on Hip-Hop

WHEN — 5 p.m. dinner, panel at 5:30, music starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — Fairlaine Station, 108 Graham St. in Springdale

COST — Tickets to the show are $15-$20 at stubs.net/event/4396/hip-hop-night-nobigdyl-hometown-artists

INFO — citysessions.org/#upcomingevents; facebook.com/events/621691735551760