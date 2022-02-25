Mallett: Coaching in blood





White Hall High School made a splash Wednesday evening, filling its head football coaching vacancy with a name familiar to those who know football in the state.

Ryan Mallett, one of the most prolific passers in University of Arkansas history, was named the Bulldogs' next coach after receiving approval by the White Hall School Board.

In two seasons as a Razorback, Mallett threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns. He followed that with a seven-year NFL career where he played for Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh, among others.

But nearly three years after his last NFL snap, Mallett returned to the field, not with pads, but with a playsheet as an assistant coach at Mountain Home. It was a move Mallett saw as inevitable, he said, as several family members have both coached and taught.

"I always knew I was going to coach," Mallett said Thursday. "It's just natural for me. I understand it. I get how everything works, and then I just love football. You get to teach kids the right way at a young age, and that's something I really enjoy."

Mallett's parents Jim and Debbie Mallett were both teachers. Jim Mallett coached football at multiple Arkansas high schools and also at Arkansas Tech. One of Ryan's four uncles, Danny Mallett, coached football at several Arkansas high schools, including Searcy, Wynne, Marion, Atkins and Morrilton, among others.

According to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article in 2010, nearly two dozen members of Mallett's extended family -- 21, to be exact -- were either coaches or teachers. So, when Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary reached out to Mallett about joining his staff, the former Arkansas standout's growing involvement wasn't unexpected.

"I hadn't hired anybody yet," said Ary, who took over the Bombers' program in 2020. "I knew he was really knowledgeable. And I knew his name and thought he would generate a lot of interest in the community, some excitement among local players."

Originally, Mallett joined as a volunteer assistant before becoming employed at the high school in July 2020, teaching while technically coaching receivers in his first year.

"He would bounce around, coach offensive line and coach receivers and coach quarterbacks," Ary said of Mallett's first year. "He pretty much stayed on the offensive side of the ball, but he was always lending a hand."

Ary's offensive coordinator Darin Acklin left following the 2020 season, paving the way for Mallett's promotion to the position.

At White Hall, Mallett said he's excited to take over a program that's had recent success under former head coach Bobby Bolding, who went 27-13 in three seasons with the Bulldogs. Bolding resigned from his coaching duties on Dec. 6 but still remains the school's athletic director.

The Bulldogs made their first state-title game appearance since 1987 in 2021, losing 51-19 to Pulaski Academy for the Class 5A championship. Despite White Hall's recent heights, the program is expected to have what White Hall Superintendent Doug Dorris called a "lean" year in 2022.

The direction of Mallett's program will soon be determined, the first-year head coach said, with his goals to be fleshed out once he puts a staff in place. His offense -- one in which he said likes to "take shots, open it up, spread them out" -- will be based on the strengths of his players, which he has yet to meet.

"Right now," Mallett said, "I'm just looking forward to getting around the guys, seeing them and what we've got to work with, and moving from there."





Former Mountain Home offensive coordinator Ryan Mallett is taking over a White Hall football program that competed in the Class 5A state championship game last season. Mallett is replacing Bobby Bolding, who resigned in December. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)





