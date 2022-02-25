



• Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, met with Denmark's Queen Margrethe and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit this week to learn how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development. Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage. Before her solo trip to Denmark, the duchess revealed she spent a recent school vacation playing with Danish-made Lego bricks with her three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- who were jealous she got to visit the Lego foundation. "My children are very jealous they weren't coming to see the Lego foundation. They were like, 'Hang on, there's Lego and we're not coming?'" said Kate, who also visited the Infant Mental Health Program at the University of Copenhagen. She said the trip "was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child's development here in Denmark," as well as focusing on children's mental health and well-being. The Duchess of Cambridge took a woodland walk with children and had a go at chopping a log while visiting the forest kindergarten in suburban Copenhagen. She also visited the Copenhagen Danner Crisis Center, a shelter that helps women exposed to domestic violence.

• Kelly Clarkson could soon be Kelly Clarkson no more. Multiple news outlets reported that the first person to win "American Idol" recently filed court documents to change her name to Kelly Brianne. Brianne is her middle name, and one that she wrote "more fully reflects who I am." The petition comes in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She was declared legally single in September, and also changed her name back to Kelly Clarkson. Recently she has been open about the toll the split took on her, and the difficulties of quarantining with two children as a single mother. Appearing as a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she spoke about the mundane realities of everyday life from her home. "Sometimes women don't rise. Sometimes we fall," a pajama-clad Clarkson jokingly told guest host Taraji P. Henson. "I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."





Host Kelly Clarkson performs at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Clarkson turns 39 on April 24. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)





