Officials scrutinizing high fertilizer prices

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dramatic increases in the price of farm fertilizers have prompted federal agriculture officials and a leading farm state attorney general to look into the causes and whether farmers have been subjected to unfair practices by an industry with few competitors.

The price of anhydrous ammonia, which is used to provide nitrogen to optimize corn plant growth, is up more than 300% from last year. Other sources of nitrogen are also higher, including urea up 214% and liquid nitrogen up 250%. Potash, used to supply potassium to soybean plants, has increased 213%.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Thursday said the inquiry wasn't an antitrust investigation but "sort of the initial look to see what has happened."

Miller said he approached an agricultural economist at Iowa State University, who will conduct an initial market study of fertilizer prices. Miller said he has the support of U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as well as eight other states, though he declined to name them.

Iowa is the nation's top corn producer and second leading soybean grower, and Miller said trade groups for those producers have told him farmers are reeling from high fertilizer prices as they buy supplies for the coming season. Those price increases could ultimately be passed along to consumers, who already are seeing big jumps in the cost of food at grocery stores.

-- The Associated Press

Uniti Group to reveal 4Q, full '21 earnings

Uniti Group Inc. is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings before the stock market opens this morning.

The Little Rock fiber line provider's management team also has scheduled a conference call for 7:30 a.m. to discuss the results. The call can be accessed at (844) 513-7153 with conference ID 3189561. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website, www.uniti.com.

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the website or by telephone at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID 3189561.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index up in day of uncertainty

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 736.47, up 10.99.

"Equities gapped lower Thursday morning, reacting to the movement of Russian armed forces into Ukraine, but rallied sharply through the course of the day, led by the information technology and communication services sectors as selling pressure appears temporarily exhausted at current levels," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.