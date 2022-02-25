No. 3 Razorback women to be joined by class field

SEC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

WHEN Today and Saturday

WHERE Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, College Station, Texas.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Men: Arkansas. Women: Arkansas

ARKANSAS RANKINGS No. 1 men, No. 3 women

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's cross country and track and field teams have dominated the most dominant conference in the country for nearly a decade.

Since 2014 the Razorbacks have won 21 of 22 SEC championships in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

Florida managed to win the SEC outdoor title in 2018.

"It's really, really special," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said of the program's championship legacy. "And I think one of the things that helps us is the present team never wants to let down the alumni as far as being the ones that let go of the rope."

Nine conference teams are ranked in the coaches' poll -- including No. 3 Arkansas -- going into the SEC Championships that begin today and run through Saturday in College Station, Texas.

The Razorbacks will be looking to extend their indoor title streak to eight years and win their 12th overall.

Other SEC teams in the national rankings are No. 2 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 23 South Carolina and No. 24 Alabama.

"You look at the [SEC in the] national rankings and you look at the best marks nationally and you just wonder if any other conference really tries, because the SEC is just so formidable," Harter said. "We're going to have our hands full."

Arkansas has the top SEC marks in four events and is No. 1 nationally with Shafiqua Maloney in the 800 meters and the distance medley relay team.

Lauren Gregory has the top SEC marks in the mile and 5,000 for the Razorbacks and ranks fifth and sixth, respectively in those events nationally as well as fifth in the 3,000.

Gregory will run the mile and anchor the distance medley relay this weekend, Harter said, and possibly run in the 3,000 -- the meet's final event.

"That's only if we have to really scrap trying to win the team title," Harter said of going with Gregory in the 3,000. "I don't like doing that, but she wants to do that and we'll play that by ear Saturday."

Krissy Gear will run the mile and on the distance-medley relay for the Razorbacks, Logan Jolly will run the mile and 3,000 and Isabel Van Camp will run the 5,000 and 3,000.

In the sprints for Arkansas, the 400-meter relay ranks No. 3 nationally, Jayla Hollis No. 7 in the 200, Jada Baylark No. 8 in the 60 and No. 9 in the 200 and Morgan Burks-Magee No. 8 in the 400.

The Razorbacks will be looking for big points in the pole vault, where Nastassja Campbell ranks No. 4 nationally and Elien Vekemans No. 8.

G'Auna Edwards, who took third in the pentathlon for Arkansas at last year's SEC meet, will compete in the event for the first time this year.

"We're fortunate that we have people who are either leading national or SEC, or they're in very good striking range," Harter said. "We can maybe gather a few of those titles, which would definitely help the team score."