‘No Exit’ brings white-knuckle tension

Sometimes genre labels don't properly fit a film, but calling "No Exit" a thriller is hitting the nail on the head. It's a brutal narrative where the situation just grows worse scene after scene to the point that viewers will be on the edge of their seats.

The -- sometimes claustrophobic -- story opens with Darby (Havana Rose Liu), an addict who is on her seventh stint in rehab, because "it's that or jail," as she puts it. In rehab, Darby is irritable, cross and downright mean to the other people in her Sacramento, Calif., facility. But given the life she has had, the choices she has made and her illness, it's hard to fault her too much.

In the middle of a truth circle, Darby gets a phone call in the facility's office revealing her mother is in the hospital with a brain aneurysm in Salt Lake City. Unable to even call her sister because of rehab policy, Darby is told she can't leave, or she'll be sent to jail.

When she blackmails another patient to get access to her hidden cellphone, Darby manages to get through to her sister, who tells her not to come, and their mother doesn't even want her there. But the daughter is determined and breaks out of the facility, steals a car, and drives off into the night.

One of the movie's main problems for the first 30 minutes is the lighting, which seems like a small thing to gripe about. But some of the opening scenes are shot so dark the audience may have to turn up the brightness on their televisions just to see what's happening. There's nothing wrong with using darkness for some scenes to create atmosphere in a film, but when the low light constantly makes it hard to see exactly what's happening, that's a problem.

Fortunately, this ceases being a problem not long after Darby gets to the film's main setting.

As she drives through the mountains, a snowstorm halts her journey. And a cop gives her two choices: turn back, or pull off at a welcome center he opened. Eager to wait out the storm, Darby stops at the little building.

It's there the film's other characters are introduced. A Marine veteran named Ed (Dennis Haysbert) steals the show. Then there's his wife, Sandi (Dale Dickey); a creeper named Lars (David Rysdahl); and a seemingly-normal guy named Ash (Danny Ramirez).

Everyone's a little stir crazy because of the storm, but it's outside Darby finds the real problem while searching for cell service. Walking next to a large van, Darby hears muffled screaming. Here it's revealed there's a young girl bound and held captive in the back of the vehicle, and Darby realizes someone inside the welcome center is the abductor.

The rest of "No Exit" quickly becomes an increasingly severe series of events as Darby tries to figure out who she can trust while attempting to rescue the girl without getting herself abducted or murdered.

It's a tense game of charades for Darby, and she plays it well. Liu had such an intense role to play in this thriller that's equal parts bloody and tension. "No Exit" shows Liu is ready for lead roles in bigger films. She's a great actor.

Put front and center for "No Exit" is a well-paced plot with several twists that will leave every viewer's stomach plummeting at least three or four times. And they're not cheap Shyamalanian twists that exist solely for shock value.

Every turn of the story, each moment of surprise and betrayal, is well-earned. By the halfway point, viewers will be left realizing Darby's list of allies is smaller than previously thought, and it just adds to the claustrophobia of the setting.

The concept of strangers trapped in a room with an unidentified villain isn't anything new. For some, "No Exit" may elicit memories of "The Mist" or "The Thing," though this film certainly lacks any science fiction elements. It's pure thrills.

Every actor in "No Exit" delivers a solid performance, and that helps make this movie much more enjoyable. "No Exit" could have swerved into cheesy territory.

Although "No Exit" was intended to be a theatrical release for 20th Century Studios, as with so many other films during the pandemic, it ended up going straight to streaming. Sometimes that works out for the best and actually ensures more people will see it. In this movie's case, "No Exit" debuts on Hulu today and will make for a good Friday night flick to enjoy with a bowl of microwave popcorn and a cold beer.

Hulu certainly doesn't debut nearly as many films as Netflix or even HBO Max these days, but the platform does occasionally snag a real gem.

A last warning for potential viewers who are squeamish: The climax does get bloody. It's not quite "Saw" levels of gore, but if anyone turns away during the "Home Alone" scene where Daniel Stern steps on a nail coming up the stairs, they might be better served avoiding "No Exit."

For everyone else, buckle up. It's a roller coaster of intensity that doesn't let up until the very last second.