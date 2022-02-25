Noland strikes out 10, Razorbacks top Hoosiers in Texas

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland struck out 10 in six innings to lead the fourth-ranked Razorbacks to a 5-2 victory over Indiana on Friday at the Round Rock Classic.

Noland, a redshirt junior who threw 86 pitches, allowed 1 run, 5 hits and 2 walks in his longest outing in two years. He struck out multiple Hoosiers in four different innings.

The 10 strikeouts were 1 shy of a career high for Noland, who struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings against Eastern Illinois to open the 2020 season.

Arkansas (3-1) won its opener on a cold day at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 5 Stanford on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Robert Moore had a pair of RBI hits, including a first-inning single to score Cayden Wallace, who doubled with one out against Indiana right-handed starter John-Biagio Modugno. Moore also singled to put the Razorbacks ahead 5-1.

Moore’s second hit also scored Wallace, who doubled to lead off the seventh and advanced to third base on a passed ball.

Arkansas recorded four extra-base hits on a blustery day. The high temperature in Round Rock was 37 degrees and a north wind blew into the stadium from center field at between 10 and 20 mph.

The Razorbacks led 4-0 before the Hoosiers scored their only run. Michael Turner’s one-out triple in the fourth inning scored Brady Slavens, who doubled in the previous at-bat.

Arkansas added two more runs with two outs in the inning. Wallace’s five-pitch walk with the bases loaded scored Jalen Battles, and Zack Gregory scored when Moore reached on an error by first baseman Brock Tibbitts.

Tibbitts appeared to recover from his booted ball in time to throw to the covering pitcher, Modugno, but it appeared Modugno’s foot did not touch the bag as Moore charged toward the base. The play was upheld upon review.

Moore was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI. Wallace was 4 for 4, walked once and had 1 RBI.

Noland allowed his only run after Indiana (0-4) had consecutive extra-base hits with one out in the fifth. Morgan Colopy tripled to right field and scored when Josh Pyne doubled to right-center field.

Noland struck out Phillip Glasser looking at a 0-2 fastball to end the inning and strand two base runners. Indiana stranded five against Noland.

The Hoosiers scored an unearned run against Arkansas reliever Kole Ramage in the eighth inning. Wallace, the third baseman, committed a two-out error to allow Glasser to score from second base.

Ramage struck out Carter Mathison to end the inning and strand two Indiana base runners. Ramage struck out six in three innings of relief to earn his second save.

Ramage struck out two in the seventh, but Josh Pyne reached first when a ball got past the catcher Turner. Moore, the second baseman, teamed with shortstop Jalen Battles to turn an inning-ending double play on a ground ball off the bat of Indiana nine-hole hitter Peter Serruto. It was the second double play turned by the Razorbacks.

Modugno, who was one of the Hoosiers’ best relievers a year ago, allowed 3 earned runs, 4 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 3 in 5 innings. Arkansas also scored an unearned run against him.

The Razorbacks recorded 9 hits, walked 4 times and reached on a hit batter. Arkansas stranded 10 runners.

Friday’s game was the first between the Razorbacks and Hoosiers since 1982 — a 5-3 Arkansas win in Fayetteville.