Arrests

Bentonville

• Alex Curley, 34, of 801 S. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Curley was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jason Nybye, 42, of 2732 N. Arroyo Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud and domestic battering. Nybye was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.