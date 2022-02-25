Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for office Thursday for the party primaries. Filing began Tuesday and closes March 1. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 elections is April 25. Early voting begins May 9.

Go to nwavote.com for a complete list of candidates who have filed thus far.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Arkansas

Governor

Tony Bland

Franklin County

Coroner

William White

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Arkansas House

District 8

Austin McCollum

District 13

Aubry Patterson

* Denotes incumbent. No incumbents will be designated in legislative, justice of the peace and school boards because of redistricting.