NWA PREP BASKETBALL REPORT

Both the boys and girls teams at Rogers-based Providence Academy will take the court today with a berth in the Heartland Christian Athletic Association state finals on the line.

The Lady Patriots (25-5) crushed Mingo Valley Christian 77-33 in the finals of the HCAA regional finals last week to advance to the Final Four.

The Patriots (20-9) downed Little Rock's Southwest Christian 61-55 in the regional final.

The Final Four will be played today at Wright Christian in Tulsa, and the winners will advance to the Class 3A state championship games on Saturday at John Brown University.

Providence Academy athletic director Jeff Daniels said the wintry weather this week has hampered preparations for today's games, but that both teams would be ready to go.

"We've played well at the end of the season," said Daniels who coaches the girls' team. "I think we're both a little nervous that we have not been able to practice, but we'll get a walk-through (today) and be ready to go."

Lydia Shaddox, a 5-10 junior, leads the way for the Lady Patriots, averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. Freshman Karolina Kiraga is averaging almost a double-double at 9.5 points and 10.1 rebounds. Senior guard Julieth Rivera, who has signed with Freed Hardeman in Tennessee, is scoring 10.1 points per game.

The Patriots, who are coached by Paul Maes, are led by 6-8 senior Corban Mora, who is sveraging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Junior Carter Keen is averaging 11.8 points and Cooper Laney is an other all-state player for the Patriots.

SILOAM SPRINGS GIRLS

No slowing Kannady

Siloam Springs girls were unable to build on their momentum Tuesday night at Van Buren.

Van Buren guard Brooklyn Kannady exploded for 29 points and the Lady Pointers defeated Siloam Springs 51-43 on Tuesday at Clair Bates Arena.

"We had no answer for (Kannady)," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "She put her team on her back and will them to victory."

The Lady Panthers had just held Russellville to 43 points in a 63-43 win last Friday. But that wasn't the case Tuesday.

Kannady hit four 3-pointers and nothing Siloam Springs tried defensively worked, Rippy said.

"We tried trapping her, switching screens and she consistently made the plays," Rippy said. "Congratulations to Van Buren for the way they played on senior night."

The Siloam Springs loss, combined with a Vilonia win against Russellville on Tuesday, knocked the Lady Panthers (17-8, 8-5) out of the running for the No. 2 seed and locked Siloam Springs into the No. 3 seed. Van Buren improved to 9-15 overall and 4-9 in the 5A-West with the win.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Brooke Smith had 10. The Lady Panthers went 9 for 17 from the free-throw line.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play Vilonia on Friday night for its own senior night, but the game was postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday because of winter weather.

SILOAM SPRINGS BOYS

Panthers edge Pointers

It wasn't pretty at times, but the Siloam Springs boys basketball team found a way to win Tuesday night at Van Buren.

The Panthers trailed most of the night before rallying in the fourth quarter for a 37-36 victory at Clair Bates Arena.

"Give Van Buren a lot of credit," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They played with a high level of focus and energy. Defensively they were really good. We didn't shoot the ball very well and we couldn't ever get into a good offensive rhythm or flow. I'm glad our boys fought through it and found a way to get a conference win."

The Pointers led 15-11 after the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime.

Siloam Springs held Van Buren scoreless for the first 5 minutes, 19 seconds of the third quarter and closed the gap to 25-24 entering the fourth.

Siloam Springs eventually pulled ahead 37-33 in the fourth quarter and Van Buren's Devin Mays hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final score.

"Battled," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said in an email. "Up 25-24 at end of the third quarter, couldn't finish, can't get baskets when we have to, can't get stops and rebounds when we have to. Credit to Siloam."

Jaxson Cazzell led Van Buren (11-14, 4-9) with 14 points, while Glavine McDonald and Drew Brasuell each had eight.

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs (19-6, 11-2) with 10 points, while Carter Winesburg had seven, Dalton Newman six, Brendan Lashley and Jedi Hunter each with five and Nate Hawbaker with three.

Siloam Springs' season finale against Vilonia on Friday was postponed due to winter weather and rescheduled for Saturday.

BENTONVILLE GIRLS

Tigers nab No. 2 seed

Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier stressed a big need for his team to get in its final regular-season game at Fort Smith Southside.

The two teams were supposed to play today at Fort Smith, but the game has been pushed back to Saturday because of inclement weather.

The game can't improve the Lady Tigers' position in the Class 6A state tournament after they wrapped up the league's No. 2 seed Tuesday night with a win over Springdale. Bentonville (18-7, 10-3), however, won't play again until a week from today, when they play in the tournament quarterfinals at Little Rock Southwest.

"If we don't play that game, it's going to be a long layoff," Halbmaier said. "That's tough on the kids. By having that game, it keeps the kids playing. We were going to have a seven-day break from games, and it's great for their legs for the first couple of days. After that, it gets to be counterproductive at that point."

The Lady Tigers have hit their stride as they approach postseason play. After opening the second half of conference play with a loss to league-leading Springdale Har-Ber, Bentonville has bounced back with five consecutive victories to secure the second seed and a first-round bye.

"It's a good feeling because it's a testament to our kids and how hard they have worked," Halbmaier said. "When you have that first-round bye, you get the opportunity to scout the team you are playing.

"I think our success has been a combination of things. One is the maturity of the team and how it grew throughout the season. Overall, the kids are comfortable with the role they are playing and expanding those roles. They're not going in and just taking one or two shots. We're going in and taking six or seven shots and getting more confident with each other."

ST. PAUL

Gariss questionable

St. Paul coach Shannon McBee was doing Thursday afternoon what a lot of coaches in the area are doing.

He was in a Zoom meeting for school and awaiting word on when his St. Paul girls' team would get to play next.

"We'll go when they tell us to go," McBee said.

St. Paul was scheduled to play Western Grove on Thursday in the first round of the 1A-1 Regional Tournament at Branch, where County Line is the host school. That was before an ice storm slammed Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, and a revamped schedule likely means the tournament won't begin until Saturday at the earliest. When the weather improves, that's still a tough trip for St. Paul and Western Grove, which must make its way out of the hills and travel over 50 miles by bus one way to the site of the regional tournament.

When the Saints arrive, they could be without sophomore center Payton Gariss, a top defender and rebounder who contributes 6 points per game.

"She twisted her ankle in our last game, and we're not sure if she'll be able to play," McBee said. "Western Grove has two big girls and good guard play. Payton is 5-11, our only big girl."

St. Paul hasn't been able to practice the last two days after after losing 30-27 to Mulberry in the semifinals of the district tournament. The Saints, who are 17-9 on the year, are led by point guard Abbie Ritchie, who averages 11 points per game. Western Grove will carry a 20-13 record into the first-round game.