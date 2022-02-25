TENNIS

Djokovic to lose top spot

Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings and be replaced by Daniil Medvedev after losing 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday. Djokovic's latest stay atop the rankings began on Feb. 3, 2020, and his total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour's computerized rankings began in 1973. On Monday, Medvedev will move up from No. 2 for the first time and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. He won the U.S. Open last September and was the Australian Open runner-up each of the past two years. Djokovic congratulated Medvedev on Twitter, saying the Russian was "very deserving" of the No. 1 spot. Medvedev is the first man other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to be No. 1 since Feb. 1, 2004.

Zverev fined $40,000

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire's stand with his racket following a loss in doubles. In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake "a further review of the incident." Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco. The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire's chair no fewer than four times.

GOLF

Classic has surprise leader

Kurt Kitayama came into the Honda Classic with 25 previous appearances on the PGA Tour, most of them ending by missing the cut. He's on track to do a bit better this week in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Kitayama -- ranked No. 289 in the world -- was nearly flawless at PGA National on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini. It was Kitayama's best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour, fueled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine. Berger also was bogey-free, and missed an 8-foot birdie try on the par-5 18th to settle for 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 1-over 71 and is tied for 65th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at 2-over 72 and tied for 86th.

FOOTBALL

Former Oilers' WR dies

Longtime Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has died at age 73 at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., his family said Thursday. A first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Burrough was traded to the Oilers before the 1971 season. He led the NFL with a career-high 1,063 receiving yards in 1975 and retired after the 1981 season with 421 catches for 7,102 yards and 49 touchdowns in 156 games (124 starts). Burrough, the last NFL player to wear No. 00 on his jersey, ranks third in Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise history in receiving yards (6,906) and is tied for second with 47 touchdown catches. Burrough played football and ran track at Texas Southern, and was selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

BASKETBALL

Johnson leads U.S. to victory

Joe Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 18 points and the United States overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Puerto Rico 93-76 on Thursday night in World Cup qualifying in Washington, D.C. The Americans (2-1) only need to avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying. The 40-year-old Johnson -- a seven-time All-Star who briefly returned to the NBA and played in one game for the Boston Celtics in December -- is the only big name on the current U.S. roster. Most of the players came from the G League. The Puerto Ricans (1-2) led 32-22 in the second quarter after a layup by Ismael Romero, but the U.S. fought its way back. The Americans trailed 44-42 at halftime, then dominated the third quarter.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

