100 years ago

Feb. 25, 1922

• A suit asking $50,000 damages for breach of promise to marry was filed in Circuit Court yesterday against M.J. Ketcher, proprietor of a tinner's shop, by Miss Verna Ross, former bookkeeper for Ketcher. Miss Ross alleges that Ketcher promised in February 1920, to marry her and though she has repeatedly requested him to do so, he has refused.

50 years ago

Feb. 25, 1972

• The Women of Worthen, Worthen Bank and Trust Company's organization for the education and advancement of female employees, has awarded the first Mollie Peay Worthen Scholarship to Miss Kathleen Ann McCarty. The $100 scholarship is extended to a woman majoring in business or related subjects at the University of Arkansas or any of its affiliated campuses.

25 years ago

Feb. 25, 1997

• The Little Rock Black Police Officer's Association said Monday that the city ought to create a citizens review committee, if that's what residents want, but asked for limits on its power. ... The association suggested relocating the Police Department's internal affairs division outside headquarters so residents would feel more at ease when filing complaints, informing the public of the process necessary to file a complaint, assigning black supervisors to internal affairs and putting a black officer in the public information office.

10 years ago

Feb. 25, 2012

• Republicans Tom Cotton of Dardanelle and Beth Anne Rankin of Magnolia filed Friday to seek the 4th District congressional seat held by departing Prescott Democrat Mike Ross. U.S. Reps. Tim Griffin of Little Rock and Steve Womack of Rogers, both Republicans, also filed to seek re-election to their respective 2nd District and 3rd District congressional seats. And Griffin filed papers for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, to run in the May 22 primary in Arkansas. The filing period for state and federal offices started Thursday and runs through Thursday at noon.