Pittman to speak on Day 3 of SEC Media Days

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman will be a Day 3 speaker at SEC media days in July.

The SEC office announced on Friday the schedule for the annual event, which will take place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Pittman, making his second appearance at media days in his third season, will join reigning College Football Playoff champion Coach Kirby Smart of Georgia, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops and first-year Florida Coach Billy Napier on Wednesday, July 20.

The SEC did not hold media days in 2020, Pittman’s debut season, when the covid-19 pandemic was in a peak. That event was also scheduled to be held in Atlanta.

The SEC brought media days back to its home base in Hoover, Ala., last year.

First-year LSU Coach Brian Kelly will highlight the opening day in Atlanta, following commissioner Greg Sankey’s appearance on Monday, along with third-year coaches Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss and Eli Drinkwitz of Missouri.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban will speak on Tuesday along with Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin will talk on the closing day on Thursday, as will Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.



