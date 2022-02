Pulaski County election filings

Here is a list of people who have submitted candidate forms seeking to be on the 2022 Preferential Primary Election ballot for Pulaski County elective office, so far. The filing deadline for the May 24 Preferential Primary Election is at noon Tuesday. An asterisk means the candidate is an incumbent.

County Judge

Barry Hyde, Democrat*

County Assessor

Janet Troutman Ward, Democrat*

Circuit/County Clerk

Terri Hollingsworth, Democrat*

County Treasurer

Debra Buckner, Democrat*

County Sheriff

Eric S. Higgins, Democrat*

Calvin Grogan, Republican

Paul D. "Blue" Keller, Republican

Quorum Court

District 1

Sandy Furrer, Democrat

District 2

Summer Campbell, Democrat

Natalie Capps, Democrat

District 3

Lorri Justice, Republican

Reed Martin, Republican

District 7

Anna Morshedi, Democrat

District 8

Curtis A. Keith, Democrat*

District 9

Judy Green, Democrat*

District 10

Kristina "KG" Gulley, Democrat*

Barry Jefferson, Democrat

District 11

Aaron Robinson, Republican*

District 12

J. Luke McCoy, Republican*

District 13

Phil Stowers, Republican*

District 14

Paul Elliott, Republican

County Constable

Mike Graves, Democrat*

Thomas D. Scruggs, Republican

Robert Wells, Democrat

The information in this list comes from the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office, since Tuesday. It is not yet a certified list, according to the circuit/county clerk's office. Additional information on elections in Pulaski County is available at https://www.pulaskiclerk.com/elections/.