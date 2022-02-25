The nation in brief: Texas mall guard killed with own gun

Texas mall guard killed with own gun

HOUSTON -- A Texas deputy constable working an off-duty security job at a Houston mall was fatally shot by a man who gained control of the officer's gun, police said. The suspect was shot by police and died at a hospital.

Deputy Neil Adams was working a second job Thursday at PlazAmericas mall in Houston when he was shot by a man in his 30s, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

Authorities are investigating what led to the altercation. Finner said the suspect ran to the mall's food court, where he was shot by two Houston police officers. The man, whose name has not been released, died later Thursday at a Houston hospital.

Adams had worked as a deputy constable in nearby San Jacinto County, north of Houston.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers said Adams became an officer in 2012 and previously worked for the sheriff's office. He was the county's environmental officer, Rogers said.

"We lost one of our heroes. He was a good man," Rogers said. "He worked hard to take care of his family, to take care of the constituents of our county."

Rampage suspect's parents facing trial

A judge has ordered the parents of the 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following Thursday's preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.

They are accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit. In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The gun used in the shooting was given to Ethan Crumbley as an early Christmas present, prosecutors have said.

The Crumbleys' attorneys have insisted the couple didn't know their son might plan an attack and didn't make the gun easy to find in their home.

The boy's counselor had testified that he told the teen's parents the morning of the shootings that he believed their son was a threat to himself and needed mental health support.

Driver, 14, charged in Memphis deaths

MEMPHIS -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the deaths of two people who were passengers in a car he was driving that crashed in Memphis, police said.

The boy was driving a car that went out of control and hit a utility pole early Monday near Memphis International Airport, Memphis police said on Twitter. Two passengers were killed and another was critically injured.

Police said Wednesday that the boy has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, violation of child curfew, driving without a license and other offenses.

The boy's name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Beach imposes Spring Break alcohol rule

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late-night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March, officials said.

Miami Beach city commissioners voted Wednesday to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and March 21 along the city's entertainment district, commonly referred to as South Beach, the Miami Herald reported. The current last call is 6 a.m. for alcohol sales throughout much of the city.

Commissioners voted 4-3 despite pleas from nightclub operators and employees who argued that a ban would cost them money while creating an unfair advantage for clubs, restaurants and hotels in other parts of the city, the newspaper reported.

"It's just picking winners and losers. It's wrong," said Jimmy Resnick, the landlord for the South Beach club Exchange Miami.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and commissioners favoring the ban said it is necessary to free up police resources and ensure public safety at the height of spring break. Some residents also spoke in favor of the ban.

Spring break brought large crowds to Miami Beach last year, and the city enforced an 8 p.m. curfew to cut down on disorder.

"For the hardship it may deliver, I'm sorry," Gelber said. "But from our point of view, going through that two-week period ... is a danger to the public. It's a proven danger to the public."





Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appears during a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charge in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. A day before four students were killed at the school, Jennifer Crumbley sent her son a text message asking if he had showed teachers a “pic of your new gun,” an investigator testified Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



FILE - This undated combination of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The couple face a key hearing to determine if they will face trial. Attorneys for the Crumbleys have asked a judge to consider a postponement so they can further prepare. But there was no decision from the judge ahead of the hearing Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)



Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, over the teen's placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

