Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Mrs. Beans in the ninth

BEST BET Game Day Play in the eighth

LONG SHOT Summer Storm in the sixth

MONDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.6%)

MEET 87-278 (31.3%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

HIGHTAILING** competed well in two dirt races in the fall at Del Mar, and she is taking a drop for a stable winning at a 30% clip at the meeting. LIVING FOR TODAY defeated bottom-level maidens by three widening lengths at this distance, and new and winning trainer Genaro Garcia retains rider David Cabrera. ITALIAN TWIN has disappointed in recent races, but a return to the form she displayed at Saratoga likely wins this race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 HightailingSantanaAmescua2-1

7 Living for TodayCabreraGarcia3-1

4 Italian TwinGonzalezMason5-1

5 Bitter VixenPereiraMcPeek4-1

6 Lady PriestLopezHewitt10-1

8 MilliganmikeandmeCohenBroberg6-1

1 Miss Allie GraceJordanHewitt20-1

3 Fast SophiaBaileyChleborad15-1

2 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

SULWE** broke slow and raced wide in a fast-closing second-place debut at Houston, and she is dropping into a state-bred race and stretching out. The concern is she doesn't appear to be an efficient mover. PUNCHY GIRL has shown versatility in three in-the-money sprint finishes, and her experience and improving form make her the one to beat. CHARLOTTES WAY contested the pace in a second-place sprint tuneup in open company, which makes sense since she is a Kentucky bred and shouldn't be eligible for this race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 SulweCabreraMoquett3-1

9 Punchy GirlGonzalezBarkley5-2

7 Charlottes WayTorresVillafranco6-1

6 Choctaw CharliePereira5-1

4 DerondaSantanaMoquett9-2

8 Sweetness ToWalesWestermann10-1

5 Hamazing DebateHiraldoGonzalez20-1

2 Chai TeaCourtMartin15-1

3 Calico TabbyQuinonezHornsby20-1

3 Purse $25,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

HOLIDAY TICKET** sprinted competitively at a higher class level in Kentucky, and he is back at a preferred distance for winning connections. FREER finished second in a $50k maiden claiming race at Keeneland, but two subsequent races have been disappointing. UNCLE RIO appears to be working well up to his career debut, and trainer Allen Milligan has had his first-timers sitting on go at the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Holiday TicketCohenMcPeek3-1

1 FreerVazquezAsmussen4-1

11 Uncle RioQuinonezMilligan15-1

4 OutcomeArrietaBarkley9-2

3 ConfessGonzalezGreen8-1

10 Samurai IslandSantanaDeville6-1

12 Blues TuneJohnsonHolthus8-1

9 Warning LabelHarrCline12-1

6 Razor RayBaileyLauer15-1

5 Lookin Good So FarHiraldoMcKnight12-1

7 JustdennisBorelHewitt20-1

8 Mountain PineMedellinLitfin30-1

4 Purse $101,000, 11/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

STRONG TIDE** defeated a quality field over this track just two races back, and returns after a photo finish loss in a Grade III on turf at today's marathon distance. CUPID'S CLAWS has a pair of graded stake-placed finishes at marathon distances in California, and his last race sprinting is a toss out. DYNADRIVE was a clear second-level allowance winner at Saratoga, and the Robertino Diodoro trainee has a strong record on a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Strong TideFrancoLauer2-1

5 Cupid's ClawsArrietaAmescua7-2

3 DynadriveVazquezDiodoro5-1

4 TenfoldCabreraAsmussen7-2

2 AllegeCohenAsmussen6-1

1 Original IntentHiraldoCombs12-1

6 You're to BlameSantanaAtras6-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MADAM PIE** finished while in her local debut, while three lengths clear of third. She has route speed and prefers a wet track. UNDECODED was compromised by a wide trip in a fifth-place finish, and she is dropping in price and benefits from her two-turn experience. MOONLIGHT BLAZE rallied to fourth after a slow start in a similar field, and she is moving from a far outside to inside post position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Madam PieFrancoAsmussen3-1

11 UndecodedGonzalezBarkley7-2

2 Moonlight BlazeBaileyDonaldson4-1

1 Pure SilkArrietaGreen9-2

10 Dede's TrickVazquezDiodoro5-1

3 Miss Alpha BellaGarciaChleborad8-1

9 Poolside MannersHiraldoMcKnight4-1

5 Smoking Bossa NovaLopezWilliams15-1

6 Moonshine LilyTohillLoy20-1

4 Game of InchesTorresLitfin15-1

7 My Daddy's TrainerLopezZito30-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

SUMMER STORM** is taking a double class jump following a decisive sprint victory, and she had a sharp work for new connections. She has the class to move up and repeat. TAPALONG earned a strong Beyer figure in a six-length victory, but she was able to control a moderate early pace and may have things tougher on the front today. SAND SOPHIA is having blinkers removed after a useful effort following a layoff, and trainer Karl Broberg has been heating up.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Summer StormFrancoPotts6-1

5 TapalongVazqezManley3-1

8 Sandy SangriaCabreraBroberg4-1

7 FancifiedArrietaContreras6-1

4 Could YouGonzalezMason15-1

1 Lovely Lady LexiCourtDurham9-2

9 Lil Miss Hot MessBaileyRhea5-1

6 Hit It TwiceHarrPuhich20-1

3 Hoptown HoneyCohenMatthews10-1

10 Country DreaminBehenaFeilner20-1

7 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

FLAT LUCKY** was beaten a neck at this level in his second race after a vacation, and he has been consistently good in the past two Oaklawn meetings, and the pace figures honest enough to set up his late run. MO'S MOJO has broke poorly in two good efforts at the meeting, and he recorded a swift recent breeze and figures difficult to hold off with an improved break from the gate. ULTIMATE hit the wire a neck in front of the top selection Jan. 29, and the son of Speightstown is starting to figure things out.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Flat LuckyCabreraMoquett9-2

3 Mo's MojoContrerasMorse8-1

7 UltimateTorresMartin4-1

1 Devil's TowerArrietaHartman3-1

2 SubstantialHiraldoMoysey6-1

4 Jack Van BergVazquezDiodoro10-1

5 Long Term ThinkingCohenAsmussen9-2

6 Yodel E.A. WhoFrancoRosin12-1

8 War DetonatorSantanaMaker12-1

8 Purse $100,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

GAME DAY PLAY*** showed marked improvement in 2021 when stretching out for new trainer Diodoro, and the stake winner is working smartly and should work out a favorable stalking trip. PRODIGIOUS BAY has lost late in consecutive third-place finishes, and he appears the controlling speed and may not look back in the third start of his form cycle. TWILIGHT BLUE has not raced in 11 months, but he was an allowance winner over a wet track last season before finishing eighth in the GII Rebel.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Game Day PlayVazquezDiodoro4-1

2 Prodigious BayCabreraMoquett5-2

4 Twilight BlueArrietaSharp9-2

3 Super ConstitutionContrerasRobertson7-2

9 AntigravityPereiraHollendorfer10-1

5 Dr JackFrancoAsmussen8-1

1 Johny's FireballGarciaBauer6-1

7 Restoring HopeCanchariHaran20-1

8 Last MartiniCourtFires20-1

9 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MRS. BEANS*** finished second in a return from a nine-month layoff, and he has a consistently competitive local record and does his best running on a wet track. IMA BLING CAT has finished sixth in both races at the meeting, but he landed in a softer spot today and may be poised to upset. MAHOMEY has not raced since a big maiden win last year at Oaklawn, and his recent workouts have been encouraging.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Mrs. BeansCabreraGarcia3-1

11 Ima Bling CatGarciaHobby8-1

3 MahomeyTohillMorse7-2

9 Citrus BayArrietaTranquilino15-1

10 OjitosCanchariSilva6-1

12 Dusty HillCourtDixon12-1

5 One Ten StadiumSantanaMoquett4-1

13 Captain DonDe La CruzVon Hemel15-1

2 Doc IrwinWalesWitt8-1

4 Mo BettaHarrWarpool20-1

14 Afleet SkyGarciaMilligan6-1

8 Super GreekHiraldoAshauer12-1

7 My Little TipsyBaileyRhea20-1

1 Mr. CougarTorresWestermann30-1