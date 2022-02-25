RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Two-day stretch tough for FS Northside

FORT SMITH -- Both the Fort Smith Lady Bears and Grizzlies are in the Class 6A state tournament at Little Rock Southwest next week.

Their seedings, though, will be determined over a two-day period, weather permitting, on today at home against Southwest and then make-up games at Little Rock Central on Saturday, although that could change.

"This time of year, I want to see us be able to put two games together at a high level before we go into the state tournament," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "It's a warmup to do that. When you get into the state tournament, you might have to play back-to-back nights at a high level against some really good teams."

Both are well in reach of a third seed. If either wins both games, they are the third seed.

The Grizzlies dropped a 59-49 decision to Conway on Tuesday.

"I thought we would come out and get that one," Burnett said. "That would put us there battling for that third spot on Saturday and wouldn't have to count on anybody else. We didn't, and now we've got to move on to that next one. These two are important for us if we want that third seed."

Tuesday, Northside led, 26-21, at the half behind Walker Catsavis, who scored 12 points in the first half with two threes in the second quarter. Conway, though, used a 23-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take control.

"We were wanting to take care of business and get that third seed," Burnett said. "We didn't. It's our fault. We should have played better than we did."

Northside's games on today also include Senior Night festivities.

FS SOUTHSIDE

Mavs end long streak

Southside ended its 41-game conference losing streak in dramatic fashion last today in a 55-51 win at Springdale Har-Ber.

"I thought we handled ourselves pretty humbly coming off the floor, but once we got in the locker room it was a big celebration," Southside coach Stewart Adams said. "It was like a team that had won a rivalry game or a state championship. It was a lot of relief. It was a load off everybody."

Southside had a 25-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, including a game-ending 15-2 run.

"It was dramatic," Adams said. "It made it all that much more special in dramatic fashion, too."

Xander Naegle, Khaliq Pulluaim, Levi Steele, Dmitri Lloyd, George Herrell, and Yazed Taforo all scored in the fourth quarter.

Steele and Herrell each hit two 3-pointers. Pulluaim led Southside with 18 points.

"The second half of the round robin, we started playing a lot better and were in games," Adams said. "We're starting to hit shots. Seeing the ball go in the hole even if it's not you it helps the confidence. We're hitting shots. That makes a difference. These guys play hard all the time. It's not a lack of effort."

The Mavericks turned the corner in February, losing to Springdale, 57-56, then at Fayetteville, 67-60, and against Rogers Heritage, 57-56, before beating Har-Ber.

"Give our guys credit for not giving up and battling through it," Adams said. "I think we started getting some confidence the way we played Fayetteville. We took a lead in the second half. That gave us confidence that we can play with these teams if we play well and give ourself a chance to win." Southside will celebrate Senior Night against Bentonville on Saturday rather than today as originally scheduled.

GREENWOOD BOYS

Big game ahead

The Bulldogs are set to host their biggest basketball game in years on Saturday afternoon.

"This is the biggest game for the Greenwood boys' program in the last couple of years," Senior Sam Forbus said. "We've haven't gone to state in a while. For all of us seniors, it's been a goal of ours ever since our sophomore year that we wanted to keep growing the program and getting better and better."

Greenwood hosts Greenbrier on today with the winner earning the fourth and final playoff berth from the 5A-West in next week's Class 5A state tournament at Sheridan. The winner will play Little Rock Parkview, the 5A-Central champion, on March 1 at 4 p.m.

Saturday's varsity doubleheader will tipoff at 2:30 with senior girls followed by senior boys.

Greenwood (10-17, 6-7) defeated Greenbrier (14-12, 5-8), 44-43, in January with Forbus hitting a long 3-pointer with less than a minue to play.

The Bulldogs didn't make it easy to be in the position of playing for a state tournament berth. In addition to that close road win, they had to wipe out fourth quarter deficits in both wins over Van Buren, 47-44, and 43-41. today against Mountain Home, they trailed 14-0 and 29-9 before rallying for a 53-50 win.

Then on Tuesday they had to win at Alma, which earlier beat Greenwood on its home floor, 61-53, in January.

"Ever since the end of that game, it's been in our head that we're not going to let them beat us twice, that we're going to their place on their Senior Night and prove something," Forbus said. "We started playing tougher on defense. We were getting beat down low. We starting helping and flowing together on offense. Once we get one guy going, the whole offense gets going."

Greenwood also trailed Alma on Tuesday, 16-9, before Forbus drilled a 3-pointer that started the Bulldogs on a 44-12 run over the next 16 minutes and to a 67-37 win.

Forbus, who leads Greenwood in scoring this season, finished with 17 points. Jay Wright, another senior, drilled consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to 11 points.

"That was amazing," Wright said. "Those were dagger threes, knowing that it was over when we were up by 20-plus points. It felt good inside to know that we beat Alma."

Greenwood's season, after going 4-10 in nonconference play and opening conference play 1-4 with losses to Russellville, Vilonia and Siloam Springs, now comes down to one game.

"It makes me a little bit nervous," Wright said. "We'll be ready. Me and Sam will make sure to get this team ready and prepared to win the game."

GREENWOOD GIRLS

Lady Bulldogs rolling

The Lady Bulldogs were the first team in the state to clinch a top seed in a state tournament, beating Mountain Home on today for a three-game lead in the 5A-West with a week to go.

Tuesday, they Lady Bulldogs stayed the course with a 64-30 win over rival Alma.

The win marked head coach Clay Reeves' 750th career coaching victory, which includes three years at Bay, 12 years at Greenland and 19 at Greenwood.

The Lady Bulldogs will open Class 5A state tournament play at Sheridan on March 1 at 1 p.m. against either Sylvan Hills or Little Rock Parkview.

Senior starters Megan Gray and Abby Summitt have seen the highs and lows during their three years. Two years ago, the Lady Bulldogs rolled into the state championship game but the game was cancelled due to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and awarded a co-championship with Jonesboro. Last year, the Lady Bulldogs, again favored to go to Hot Springs, was upset in the second round by Jonesboro.

"Especially since last year we didn't get it done," Summitt said. "This year, I feel like if I can push them a little bit harder then we can get it done this year."

Greenwood lost to the top three ranked teams in the state in December to Conway, Northside and North Little Rock before losing to Vilonia in the championship game of the Beebe Holiday Tournament but have rolled since then.

"I think we struggled a little bit in the beginning," Summitt said. "In the past couple of months, I think we've really gotten it together."

Summitt is a 3-point threat for the Lady Bulldogs.

"She's got a lot of experience like Megan," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "Everybody is adjusting to our team and what everybody can do. It seems like every time we really have to have a basket, her or Megan step up and hit one. In a couple of our close games this year, it seems like they hit them."

Gray, whose dad, Michael, played on Rison's 1994 state championship football team, is not only a 3-point threat for the Lady Bulldogs but also handles much of the ball handling and ball distributing duties.

In the closest games of conference, Gray and Summitt have been at their best.

Gray scored 16 points in a 57-52 win against Siloam Springs in January. Summitt had 17 in a 63-57 win at Siloam Springs along with 14 in a 50-46 win against Vilonia.

"At the beginning, we weren't playing very well together," Gray said. "It's different than it has been in past years when we full of seniors and they all left so I had to take on a bigger role as a leader."

In Tuesday's 64-30 win over rival Alma, Summitt and Gray each hit 3-pointers late in the first half that built a 34-12 halftime cushion.

Also, the scoring error in Greenwood's victory over Vilonia on Feb. 1 has been corrected to 56-49 after Vilonia acknowledged that two points were added inadvertently in the third quarter.

ALMA

Fimple reaches 400 wins

Former Alma Airedale Keith Fimple recently earned his 400th win as a coach at North Little Rock.

Fimple earned his 400th career win in North Little Rock's 85-22 win over Little Rock Southwest on Feb. 8.

"It's a credit to the kids that I've gotten to coach," Fimple said. "We've had 47 kids go play college basketball so it makes it a lot easier to coach."

It was win No. 402, though, that Fimple appreciated more since it was over the Northside Lady Bears and veteran coach Rickey Smith. He also earned a win over Greenwood and another veteran coach Clay Reeves in December.

"Getting to play against Rickey, I've watched Rickey ever since I was a kid in college," Fimple said. "Getting to battle him and Clay is phenomenal."

Since then, North Little Rock has beaten Bryant and Little Rock Central. North Little Rock hosts Conway for the 7A-Central championship on Saturday in a make-up game after hosting Cabot on today.

Fimple is 404-89 in 17 years at North Little Rock.