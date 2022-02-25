Road superintendent files for Crawford County judge in May primary

VAN BUREN -- Crawford County's longtime road superintendent is now gunning for the county judge's seat.

Chris Keith, a Republican, filed for a four-year term in the position on Tuesday, according to the Crawford County Clerk's Office. It's currently occupied by Dennis Gilstrap.

Keith, 49, said he was born in Van Buren and grew up in Kibler. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1990 and has lived in Rudy for about four years.

Keith said he has been road superintendent for 15 years. He has worked for the county for 22 years under four county judges. Outside of county government, Keith is a board member for the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council and chairman of Regional Housing Solutions. He is also on a "walkability council" for the Crawford County area, which is through the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Keith wants Crawford County to continue to grow economically and upgrade its road infrastructure to match, he said. He expressed passion for a possible intermodal facility on the Arkansas River southeast of Van Buren that's being developed through the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority and other entities, and wants to ensure Crawford County continues doing its part to make it a reality so it can reap the economic benefits of such a project.

"And along with that economic growth, of course we have to have a strong infrastructure," Keith said. "So therefore, I want to strategically work on our road infrastructure now so when it does get here, we are up to par and not so far behind that we can't catch up with the growth that's coming."

The yearly salary for the county judge position is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office. Raymond Harvey, another Republican, has also filed for the seat.