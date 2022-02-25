Rogers woman arrested after College Avenue pursuit ends in county road yard

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers woman was arrested after a pursuit that began in Lowell and ended after two Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicles were rammed at the county's road yard on Brink Drive.

Jennifer Johnson, 47, of Rogers was booked into the Benton County Jail at 3:44 a.m. Thursday in connection with reckless driving and fleeing. She was being held with no bond set. The Washington County Sheriff's Office placed a hold on Johnson in connection with aggravated assault.

Deputies were alerted to a pursuit in progress at 1:39 a.m. Thursday by the Lowell Police Department, according to a Sheriff's Office report. That department said the pursuit was on College Avenue.

A deputy answering the call was about to pull into the parking lot at Central Emergency Medical Services, 645 S. School Ave., when he saw Johnson's vehicle coming down the hill and approaching Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the report. Johnson's vehicle reportedly ran through a red light at the intersection, and the deputy followed it with the vehicle's emergency lights and sirens activated.

Johnson's vehicle continued south on South School Avenue, and another deputy used spike strips on the road just south of 15th Street. The spike strips deflated three of the vehicle's tires, but Johnson's vehicle continued driving south on School Avenue.

Deputies followed the vehicle as it turned onto Clydesdale Drive at a speed of about 20 mph, according to the report. The vehicle then turned onto Brink Drive and into the shop area of the county Road Department.

Johnson turned between two buildings in the road yard and attempted to turn around, the report said. One deputy tried to block the vehicle, and Johnson's vehicle rammed into the deputy's vehicle, damaging the front bumper and slicing the front driver side tire, according to the report. As Johnson tried to get back onto the road, her car hit another Sheriff's Office vehicle and her vehicle came to a stop, the report said.

Deputies ordered Johnson to show her hands and when those orders weren't followed a deputy broke the passenger side window, according to the report. After breaking the window, the deputy said Johnson placed a Bible on top of her head, but refused to follow the commands being given by the deputies. A second deputy broke out the driver's side window to remove Johnson from the vehicle.