Sanitized future

Editor, The Commercial:

Now that the pandemic has been declared over and done with (or soon may be), we're faced with the quandary of what to do with all that hand sanitizer we stockpiled and (seemingly) no longer need.

Don't just throw it away! The landfills are overflowing already with all those masks and gloves and assorted packaging folks have been throwing out. Any sudden influx of high-octane alcohol products is just asking for trouble to come flaming forth.

Instead, just remove the lid from a bottle of sanitizer and stick a wick in it! That's right, turn a no-longer-needed (hopefully) item into a usable one: a Covid Candle!!

Slap on some gift wrap from those packages you couldn't place under the tree at Grandma's house, and you have a utilitarian decorated ornament, one suitable for display in the home, or as a gift the next time you're invited to a house party (assuming that tradition is revived).

Or pop open a box of bottles, wrap and repurpose them, then box them back up and sell them online for two or three times what you paid. Insta-profit!

So let's take pity on the garbage man, and let him stick to his "medical" marijuana to get high, not the discarded detritus of a disease we finally (OK, probably haven't) conquered.

D.H. Ridgway,

Pine Bluff