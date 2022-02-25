Soccer association moves League final

UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, The Associated Press has learned.

An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held today to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

UEFA did publicly rebuke Russia and said it was dealing with the "situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency" while confirming the meeting.

"UEFA shares the international community's significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the governing body said in a statement.

"We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people."

The Ukrainian soccer federation issued a statement calling for the Champions League final to be moved and for all Russian club and national teams to be suspended from international competitions.

As Russia's threats toward Ukraine had grown through the week, the British government and fan groups had already called for the final not to be play in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

UEFA's leadership had held off making a call on the Champions League final venue until Russia on Thursday started to target cities and military bases in Ukraine with airstrikes and shelling as tanks and troops rolled across the border.

The International Olympic Committee said it "strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," days after the end of the closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The truce is intended to secure safe passage for athletes during the Games and, in the long term, promote the idea of working toward world peace. It runs until the end of the Paralympics, which are due to open in Beijing on March 4.

The International Paralympic Committee condemned Russia and said it held talks with sports officials in Ukraine, which still plans to compete in Beijing and requires safe passage for its athletes.

"This is a truly horrible situation, and we are greatly concerned about our National Paralympic Committee and Para athletes from Ukraine," IPC President Andrew Parsons said. "Our top priority right now is the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian delegation, with whom we are in regular dialogue."

Russia's name, flag and anthem are already barred from the March 4-13 Paralympics in Beijing over previous doping disputes. Its team is due to compete as RPC, short for Russian Paralympic Committee.

Russia has violated the Olympic Truce three times in 14 years, fighting a war with Georgia over the disputed territory of South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and launching a military takeover that annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics closed.

Focus is turning to Russia hosting other major sports events in the coming months.

In tennis, the men's professional tour issued a statement announcing that the ATP Challenger tournament that was supposed to be played in Moscow next week "will not take place as scheduled," because of "concerns over player safety and uncertainty related to international travel following the recent escalation of events between Russia and Ukraine."

In basketball, Barcelona said its team would not fly to Russia for two games against Russian teams -- Zenit St. Petersburg and CSKA Moscow -- on Friday and Sunday in the Euroleague. A basketball World Cup qualifier between Spain and Ukraine was played as scheduled in Spain on Thursday despite some requests by Ukrainian players to suspend the game. The entire crowd and Spanish team loudly applauded the Ukrainians before the game.

FIFA was yet to comment on Russia's scheduled hosting of a World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal against Poland on March 24 for the right to also host the winner of a meeting between Czech Republic and Sweden for a place in Qatar. The Polish, Czech and Swedish federations wrote to FIFA saying games should not be played in Russia, citing the "military escalation" and "lower safety."

In domestic sport in Ukraine, soccer's Ukrainian Premier League suspended operations on Thursday due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to impose martial law. The league has been on a two-month winter break and was due to resume on today.

FILE - Soccer club FC Schalke 04 supporters unfold a giant team's jersey with the logo of Russian sponsor Gazprom, at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2007. The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jerseys of German soccer team Schalke following Moscow’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. Schalke said the logo would be replaced by lettering reading “Schalke 04” instead following what it called “recent developments.” A senior Gazprom executive had already quit the supervisory board of Schalke earlier Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after being a target of U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)



Advertisement of the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom displayed on an advertising board as players gesture during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

