Sponsor: Gravette FFA members having busy year

GRAVETTE -- Members of the FFA chapter at Gravette High School are having a busy year, enjoying trips off-campus, as well as staying active with projects in the classroom and shop at the high school.

Agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Jayston Landon recently reported on some of the field trips students have taken. Gravette FFA members attended the University of Arkansas' Teach Ag Day in Fayetteville where they sat in on a college class, toured the campus and spent time team-building with other FFA members from across Arkansas. Other FFA members from the Natural Resources class and the Environmental Club toured the Ozark Highlands Center in Springdale. While there, they learned about snakes and migratory birds and spent time practicing their marksmanship with both air rifles and compound bows.

Students in the Ag Mechanics classes are building a 32-foot goose-neck trailer, and FFA member Samuel Mayo recently assembled a bicycle as part of a community service project with Pedal it Forward NWA.

Landon said FFA members are currently competing on teams in Ag Mechanics, Wildlife Management, Equine, Livestock, Poultry and Ag Business CDE events. They will start their Blue and Gold fundraiser in March and plan to attend the state conference in April.

Submitted Photo Members of the Gravette FFA try out their skills shooting compound bows during a visit to Ozark Highlands Center in Springdale. Students making the trip were members of the Natural Resources class and the Environmental Club.



Submitted Photo Gravette FFA member Samuel Mayo rides a bide he assembled as part of a community service project with Pedal it Forward NWA.



Submitted Photo Gravette FFA member Kell Sweat welds on the neck of a 32 foot gooseneck trailer being built by students in the Ag Mechanics classes.

