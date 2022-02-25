FOOTBALL

ASU offensive tackle enters transfer portal

Andre Harris confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that he has put his name into the transfer portal after five seasons at Arkansas State University.

The 6-4, 313-pound offensive lineman started all 12 games at left tackle last season en route to All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention honors. He started seven of eight games at left guard in 2020 and started all 13 of the Red Wolves' games at the same spot during his redshirt sophomore season in 2019 in which he also earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Hampton hires Poyen assistant as head coach

Hampton has found its next head football coach in Chris Morphis, who announced on Twitter that he will be joining the Bulldogs.

Morphis spent the past three seasons at Poyen as its offensive and defensive line coach. He was also an assistant baseball and basketball coach for Poyen.

-- Adam Cole

Harrisburg coach, AD off to Greene County Tech

Harrisburg is in need of a new athletic director and head football coach, as Aaron Thornton confirmed Thursday on Twitter that he will become the athletic director at Greene County Tech next school year.

Thornton arrived at Harrisburg in March 2017, after serving as an assistant coach at Springdale Har-Ber for two seasons. He also spent 2012-14 at Greene County Tech, serving as its offensive line coach and offensive coordinator in 2013 and as an assistant head coach in 2014.

-- Adam Cole

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Reclassification appeals denied for three

Barton, Paris and Fort Smith Northside high schools all had appeals for conference reclassifications denied by the Arkansas Activities Association on Wednesday.

The AAA first approved reclassifications for the next three seasons on Dec. 14, completely reclassifying 33 schools and moving 79 schools to new conferences.

All three schools that appealed were neither reclassified, nor changed conferences in December.

Northside's lack of change was a talking point in the AAA's approval meeting in December, as the school is the furthest west in the 7A-Central, 130 miles from its nearest opponent, and a 260-mile drive from Jonesboro, which joins the conference in 2022.

Both Little Rock Parkview and White Hall high schools withdrew appeals before the hearing took place.

-- Adam Cole

BASKETBALL

Philander Smith to host GCAC tournament

The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship begins today at Philander Smith University in Little Rock to determine the league's automatic qualifier for the NAIA National Tournament.

The tournament begins at noon today with games following at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The semifinals will be held Saturday and the championship games scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Philander Smith has earned the top seed for both the men's and women's tournaments. The women will play at 5 p.m. Saturday and the men will follow at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

ASU, UAPB alter weekend series

Arkansas State University announced its scheduled three-game set against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be replaced by a Sunday doubleheader due to unplayable field conditions caused by winter weather in northeast Arkansas.

The Red Wolves will kick off their 2022 home schedule with first pitch at noon Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The second game will start 30 minutes after the final out of the opener.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA-Southern Illinois moving

The University of Central Arkansas weekend series against Southern Illinois, which was originally scheduled for Bear Stadium in Conway, is moving to Carbondale, Ill., due to the weather.

The three-game series starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be followed with games at 2 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday. All games will be played at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale.

The Bears return home March 4 for a four-game series against South Dakota State.

-- Adam Cole

SOFTBALL

UCA condenses tournament schedule

The schedule for this weekend's Michelle Short Memorial Collegiate Classic, hosted by the University of Central Arkansas, has been condensed, the program announced Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for three days beginning today, games between UCA, Missouri-Kansas City Nebraska-Omaha, Saint Louis, and University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff will now take place Sunday and Monday.

UCA will play Saint Louis at 9:30 a.m. and UMKC at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It will play UNO at 11:30 a.m. and UAPB at 6 p.m. Monday. The Golden Lions are scheduled to play Saint Louis at 11:30 a.m. and UNO at 4 p.m. Sunday, and UMKC at 4 p.m. Monday followed by the match-up against the Bears.

-- Adam Cole

Weather alters Woo Pig Classic

More winter weather in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday forced the cancellation of Saturday's games in the Arkansas softball Woo Pig Classic.

Initially, the event was pushed back a day, but the announcement was made Thursday to cut it from a three-day event to two at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

No. 8 Arkansas (7-3) will now play four games, a doubleheader on Sunday and another two games on Monday. The Razorbacks will take on Kansas at approximately 2:45 p.m., then face Louisville immediately following that.

Arkansas will face Louisville again at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, then play Nebraska to finish the event.

Other games will have Kansas playing Nebraska in Sunday's opener at 10 a.m., followed by Louisville vs. Nebraska. Nebraska and Louisville will also square off in the first game of the day at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

-- Paul Boyd