‘Studio 666’

70 Cast: Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin

Director: BJ McDonnell

Rating: R, for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language, and sexual content

Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Playing theatrically

Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters first burst onto the music scene in 1995 with their self-titled debut album (on which Grohl played all the instruments), and it's safe to say they haven't looked back since. In their phenomenal 27-year career, the band -- Grohl added members to tour -- has won a total of 12 Grammy Awards and just last year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Clearly they have left their mark on music, and they show no signs of slowing down.

But with massive popularity comes lots of opportunities. For example, the Foo Fighters take a brief detour from music to try their hand at movies with their first feature film "Studio 666." While the group has been the subject of two documentaries, this is their first foray into drama. It's a gallant effort. But after sitting through this baffling and at times astonishingly bad rock 'n' roll horror comedy, I think the Foo Fighters might be better served sticking to their strength.

Just judging from the trailer, "Studio 666" looked outrageous and that's a big part of what drew me to it. My impression was that the film would be a crazy mix of grisly grindhouse horror, absurd black comedy, and an assortment of old (and possible new) Foo Fighters tunes. Well, I got the grisly grindhouse horror part right. This thing goes all-out when it comes to gore -- exploding heads, sprays of blood, entrails galore. It's all present in unbridled over-the-top grindhouse glory. Even the title "Studio 666" resembles something you would see on a cheap mid-70s downtown marquee.

The black comedy part doesn't work nearly as well. We get a few moments where the movie has fun with its more twisted elements, but not nearly enough of them. Instead of going full gonzo, the film often tries to be a straight comedy. But the numbingly bad gags rarely land -- a problem that's exacerbated by some horrible deliveries. To be fair, performances were never going to be a strong point here, and at times the band intentionally overplays certain scenes. But at other times it's plain old bad acting and it becomes a distraction.

As for the music, don't expect to hear any new Foo Fighters songs or to sing along to any of the band's classics. Strangely there is none to be found. We get a couple of short jam sessions and a brief drum track or two, but that's all. It's an odd omission, and there were several times when I would have loved a Foo Fighters musical interlude to break up the growing monotony, especially in the first two acts (the third act isn't great either, but it turns into a full-on splatter film, which proves to be a welcome distraction from all the other nonsense).

The film (directed by BJ McDonnell, written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes) is based on a story written by the band's charismatic high-energy frontman Grohl. It begins with the Foo Fighters butting heads with their manager (Jeff Garlin) over the group's next record. It'll be their 10th album so Grohl and bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee want to do something epic.

Their manager hooks them up with what seems like the perfect recording location -- a mansion in Encino, Calif., with a "rock 'n' roll pedigree" (fun fact -- it's the same house where the band recorded their 2021 album "Medicine at Midnight"). Unfortunately for the Foo Fighters, that "pedigree" happens to include demonic possession, a gateway to Hell, and an unholy flesh-bound book ripped straight out of "The Evil Dead."

Rather than finding his creative energy in the spacious Encino estate, Dave suddenly loses his songwriting mojo. But just as his writer's block (or as the movie so eloquently puts it, "songwriter's constipation") threatens to derail their much anticipated album, let's just say Dave finds his much-needed "inspiration" from a dark supernatural source. Horror high jinks ensue as the half-baked truth behind the house comes to light. Meanwhile several "friends of the family" pop up in small roles or cameos including Lionel Richie, Will Forte, Whitney Cummings, Jenna Ortega and Kerry King.

"Studio 666" is a hard one to figure out. Much of the time it seems completely aware of how ridiculous it is, and that's a good thing. But a little self-awareness isn't enough to cover up the numerous annoyances that plague most of the movie. The story still needs to be interesting, not bland and unoriginal. The gags still need to be funny, not grating and repetitive. And the performances still need a spark, not be stiff and wooden.

Ultimately the whole thing plays like one big running joke -- one that might work if this were a 30-minute special on Netflix. But as a 100-plus minute feature-length movie, it's tough to endure. The over-the-top gore-soaked final 20 minutes make it all a little more bearable, but not much. And while it's true that without the Foo Fighters this movie would have never been made, it's also true that without the Foo Fighters name stamped on it, "Studio 666" would have never seen a movie theater screen. That's because quality-wise it's the kind of movie that drops unceremoniously on VOD only to end up in the digital bargain bin a few weeks later. And to be honest, they're a dime a dozen.