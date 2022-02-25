Super Quiz: Vegetables

1. Popeye had a strong affinity for this vegetable.
2. A cloud formed by the explosion of a nuclear bomb.
3. Comic character played by Rowan Atkinson.
4. The Walrus said it was time to talk of "---------------- and kings."
5. This toy provides plastic parts to be attached to a vegetable.
6. It has the same name as an indoor racquet sport.
7. Choice can be affected using -------------and-stick measures.
8. Something considered trite, dated, melodramatic or unduly sentimental.
9. Term for an ear swollen and deformed by frequent blows.
ANSWERS:
1. Spinach
2. Mushroom cloud
3. Mr. Bean
4. Cabbages
5. Mr. Potato Head
6. Squash
7. Carrot
8. Corn
9. Cauliflower ear