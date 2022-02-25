Super Quiz: Vegetables

1. Popeye had a strong affinity for this vegetable.

2. A cloud formed by the explosion of a nuclear bomb.

3. Comic character played by Rowan Atkinson.

4. The Walrus said it was time to talk of "---------------- and kings."

5. This toy provides plastic parts to be attached to a vegetable.

6. It has the same name as an indoor racquet sport.

7. Choice can be affected using -------------and-stick measures.

8. Something considered trite, dated, melodramatic or unduly sentimental.

9. Term for an ear swollen and deformed by frequent blows.

ANSWERS:

1. Spinach

2. Mushroom cloud

3. Mr. Bean

4. Cabbages

5. Mr. Potato Head

6. Squash

7. Carrot

8. Corn

9. Cauliflower ear