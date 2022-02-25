BASEBALL

Talks continue as MLB deadline looms

JUPITER, Fla. -- Another negotiating session produced only minor movement and no proposals on big-money issues, leaving Major League Baseball four days from management's Monday night deadline for a deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season.

Both sides appeared Thursday to be in a you-make-the-next-move staredown on central economic issue of the lockout, such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

Given those stances, it appeared the earliest movement on the main issues would be in the hours before management says it will carry through on its threat to start canceling games and cost players salary.

The union came away with the impression that management said it was out of ideas until players offer new proposals on key issues. Clubs say the union hasn't altered its luxury tax plan since November, and players say they are waiting because management told the union luxury tax usually is among the last items addressed.

Players also want to reduce revenue sharing and expand salary arbitration eligibility, and teams say they will not agree to either proposal.

Both sides agreed to meet again today, which will be the fifth consecutive day of bargaining and the 11th on core econimics since the lockout started Dec. 2.

Baseball's ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 86th day today. It appears imminent threat of economic losses is the only factor that could spark more aggressive bargaining.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

The union told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management's proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.