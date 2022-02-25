‘The Cursed’ (aka ‘Eight for Silver’)





Second Take is an occasional feature that takes another look at movies currently playing in theaters.

One of the biggest surprises coming out of last year's Sundance Film Festival was "Eight for Silver," a gory old-fashioned horror movie that offered a fresh spin on the age-old werewolf story. The film came from British writer-director Sean Ellis and has since changed its name to "The Cursed." Ellis' latest looks at the werewolf idea not so much as an individual curse but as a communal one. This novel perspective opens the door for Ellis to get into some meaty themes while still enjoying the fangy sub-genre's signature nuances.

The film opens on a World War I battlefield where French soldiers prepare to leave their trenches to storm a German fortification amid a hail of gunfire and mustard gas. Within seconds we're moved to a medical tent where a surgeon removes lead from a wounded soldier's abdomen. As the last of the bloody extracted bullets clangs into a silver pan, one is noticeably different from the others. "This isn't a German bullet," the surgeon says looking at a large pure silver slug gripped by his forceps. Oh how right he is.

From there Ellis travels back 35 years to the late 1800s. He sets us down in Victorian England in the middle of a cholera pandemic -- a little detail that fits the kind of atmosphere he's going for. Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie) owns a lavish country manor where he lives with his emotionally detached wife, Isabelle (Kelly Reilly), their daughter, Charlotte (Amelia Crouch), and their son, Edward (Max Mackintosh). The wealthy and powerful Seamus is the leader of a group of property owners who have gobbled up most of the land in the area. It quickly becomes evident that Seamus is far more interested in tending to business matters than being a husband and father to his family.

One of the film's more stinging themes considers the abuse of the lower class by the wealthy and powerful. More directly, it examines colonialism, ethnic cleansing and the mistreatment of indigenous groups. This really comes to light after a caravan of Romani people set up camp on a patch of Seamus' land. The Romani clan have a legitimate claim as the land's original settlers and rightful owners. But Seamus and the other property barons will have none of it. They hire a group of mercenaries to intimidate the Romani caravan into leaving the area, but the confrontation turns violent. The impending savagery is captured in one of the film's best shots. The static camera sits at a distance watching the 20 or so horseback riders approach the Roma camp. It doesn't move until the entire camp is ablaze.

Afterward the mercenaries gather up the stragglers, executing them for their own amusement. Included in the barbaric purge is a woman who uses her dying breath to place a curse on the land. Days pass, but then local children begin experiencing the same nightmare, one that draws them to a grotesque scarecrow in the very field of the slaughter. Things get more disturbing from there. First, a child's mangled body is discovered. Then Seamus' son Edward is bitten by what's believed to be the same ravenous creature. That same evening Edward begins having violent reactions before vanishing into the night.

All of that uncoils in the first 30 minutes or so and serves as a nice setup for the Kentucky-born Boyd Holbrook, who sets aside his American accent for a well-tuned British one. He plays John McBride, a traveling pathologist who takes a personal interest in the strange goings-on around the area. Seamus calls on him to help find his son and track down who (or what) is responsible. McBride agrees but is soon butting heads with Seamus and other members of the local hierarchy over what's really terrorizing their land.

From its earliest frames you can tell "The Cursed" is handsomely shot. It impresses both as a lush period piece and as gruesome Gothic horror. Ellis serves as his own cinematographer and his camera plays an essential part in setting the film's mood and creating its dread-soaked atmosphere: from his fog-cloaked exterior compositions to the cramped hallways of Laurent Manor. And Ellis makes a number of visual choices that really pay off -- his crafty use of light (or lack of it), his cold and dour color palette, the use of (mostly) practical effects.

When questioned about his qualifications by a skeptical landowner, McBride explains "Our bodies speak even after death. I listen." With "The Cursed," Ellis gives his protagonist plenty to listen to. The movie has a good time tinkering with the werewolf mythos -- changing it up in some cool and interesting ways while still embracing the gory goodness utilized in films such as "An American Werewolf in London" and "The Howling." And if you remember any two words from this review let it be these: autopsy scene. It's unforgettable -- and I'll leave it at that.

More News

‘The Cursed’ (aka ‘Eight for Silver’)

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Nigel Betts, Stuart Bowman, Simon Kunz, Amelia Crouch, Max Mackintosh, Tommy Rodger, Aine Rose Daly, Pascale Becouze, Jicey Carina

Director: Sean Ellis

Rating: R, for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity

Running time: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Playing theatrically



