Third day of Arkansas’ filing period draws 6 hopefuls





Six candidates for state offices, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Anthony Bland of Little Rock, braved some slick roads Thursday to trek to the state Capitol and file their paperwork to run in this year's elections.

Thursday was the third day for candidates to file for state and federal offices in Arkansas and the slowest day so far in the filing period that started Tuesday. Some candidates decided to wait until today or early next week to file for office rather than risk traversing slick roads.

Two hundred and eighty three candidates filed Tuesday. Thirty candidates filed Wednesday and six filed Thursday. The filing period ends at noon Tuesday.

Bland -- who lost to Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in the 2018 general election -- on Thursday became the fifth Democratic candidate to file to run for the party's nomination for governor in this year's primary election.

The other four Democratic gubernatorial candidates include former Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub executive director Chris Jones of Little Rock, attorney and former state Rep. Jay Martin of North Little Rock, businessman James "Rus" Russell III of Little Rock, and businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock.

Bland, who is a 43-year-old tech specialist at Central High School, said Democrats should vote for him as their party nominee for governor because "I believe that I can be a voice for the Democrats that are wanting a real voice in office for governor, not someone that does not know what it is like to be a full-time person here in Arkansas in the community.

"My entire family are Democrats from as far back as I can remember," he said.

Bland said his top priorities would include improving education and health care coverage and being transparent and accountable to Arkansans.

He said he supports the state's Medicaid expansion program that provides health coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans. He said he would have "pretty much" vetoed a tax cut package that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law in December and that state officials project will eventually provide nearly $500 million a year in individual and corporate income tax relief. He said he supports the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe. v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

Other candidates who have filed so far to run for governor include Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff. Sanders is a former White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Hutchinson has served as the state's chief executive since 2015 and is barred from seeking reelection under the state's term-limits amendment.

The other candidates who filed Thursday to run in this year's elections included state House Republican leader Austin McCollum of Bentonville in House District 8; state Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-East End, in House District 92; and state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, in Senate District 16.

Accompanied by his wife, Hammer said "I didn't want to deal with the crowd Tuesday," so he filed Thursday to run for reelection.

Two political newcomers also filed Thursday to run for the state Legislature.

Ray Vaughn of Alexander, who is a 40-year-old teacher, filed to run in House District 81 as a Democrat.

He said he believes he can make a difference in the Legislature.

"We need strong leaders," Vaughn said, noting that he served in the U.S. Army for eight years, including from 2003-05 in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

Bryant Councilman R.J. Hawk, a Republican, and Libertarian Greg Sharp of Bryant also have filed to run for the House District 81 seat.

John Rieves of DeWitt, a 47-year-old mechanic, filed to run in House District 61 as a Republican.

He said state lawmakers can ratify amendments to the U.S. Constitution, and he wants to work on repealing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to eliminate the federal income tax and abolish Internal Revenue Service, and the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution so U.S. senators are no longer elected by voters and instead appointed by state lawmakers.

"My goal is to encourage all lawmakers to look at this in every state," Rieves said. "I can't think of one thing that the federal government does that I approve of with taxpayer money."

Along with Republican Jeremiah Moore of Clarendon and Libertarian Garrett Sheeks of Stuttgart, Rieves seeks election in House District 61, in which Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, resides.

Hillman said he doesn't know Rieves.

"I know the family, but I don't him specifically," he said.

Hillman said he plans to file for reelection in House District 61 and probably will do so Monday.

"It was such a mess down there [on Tuesday]."





Roy Vaughn of Alexander is joined by nephews Trey Stokes, 3, and Darryl Stokes, 10, while filling out paperwork Thursday for the House District 81 seat during the third day of the candidate period at the state Capitol. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





