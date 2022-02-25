Thousands of Russians protest invasion of Ukraine

MOSCOW -- Thousands of protesters took to the streets and squares of Russian cities Thursday to protest President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, meeting with heavy police presence.

Many Russians expressed shock when they learned that Putin had ordered a full-scale assault against a country often referred to as a "brotherly nation." At the protests, many people said they felt depressed and broken by the news of Russian military action.

In Moscow, police blocked off access to the Pushkinskaya Square in the city center, after opposition activists called for people to gather there. Police officers dispersed even small groups of protesters, ordering them to clear the area through loudspeakers.

A few hundred people, mostly young, flanked the streets leading to the square, some chanting "No to war!" and unfurling a Ukrainian flag. Police detained more than 600 people in the city, according to OVD-Info, a rights group that tallies arrests.

"The world has turned upside down," said Anastasia, 44, bursting into tears. "Everyone must be here. It is the only way to show that something monstrous is happening," she said, refusing to give her last name, fearing repercussions from security services.

Many Ukrainian politicians and public figures called for Russians to go out and voice their discontent with the incursion, but years of government oppression made the risks of taking part in anti-Kremlin demonstrations high.

In Moscow, Ilya, 28, who also refused to give his last name, predicted that the Russian people "will only get poorer because we depend on international trade so much."

In St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, riot police officers rounded up at least 327 people who went to the Nevsky Prospekt, the city's main thoroughfare.

Wearing helmets and in full gear, they hit people and pushed protesters to the ground, according to video footage from the scene. Many people were out in other Russian cities, including in Yekaterinburg, a major city in the Ural Mountains, where protesters chanted "No to war!" in front of a Vladimir Lenin monument.

Overall, more than 1,300 people were detained across the country, OVD-Info reported. Oxxxymiron, one of Russia's most popular rappers, called for an anti-war movement to be created in Russia that would unite people.

He was one of many Russian public figures and celebrities who spoke out against the Russian attack. "I know that most people in Russia are against this war, and I am confident that the more people would talk about their real attitude to it, the faster we can stop this horror," said Oxxxymiron, also known as Miron Fyodorov.