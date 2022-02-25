TODAY’S STATE D-I GAMES

UALR women at Texas-Arlington
WHEN 11 a.m. Central
WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
RECORDS UALR 14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 16-6, 10-3
SERIES UALR leads series 12-7
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, So.;6.0;2.2
G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.;11.3;2.3
G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.;7.3;3.4
F Dariel Johnson, 6-1, Sr.;7.3;7.1
F Sali Kourouma, 6-2, Jr.;17.0;5.5
COACH Joe Foley (374-212 in 19th season at UALR, 830-293 in 35th season overall)
TEXAS-ARLINGTON
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Starr Jacobs, 6-2, rJr.;20.4;6.0
G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Sr.;11.8;4.5
F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Sr.;6.7;3.9
G Claire Chastain, 6-0, Sr.;8.3;4.5
G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, Sr.;5.1;5.6
COACH Shereka Wright (29-13 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Texas-Arlington
60.5;Points for;68.9
57.3;Points against;65.7
+1.3;Rebound margin;-3.1
+1.8;Turnover margin;+1.7
39.9;FG pct.;42.8
29.0;3-pt pct.;25.9
64.7;FT pct.;68.7
CHALK TALK UALR entered Thursday night’s games with the possibility of finishing anywhere between the No. 1 and No. 7 seeds in the conference standings. … Trojan opponents have totaled just 205 offensive rebounds this season — a mark that’s 13th-fewest nationally. … Starr Jacobs’ 20.4 points per game for Texas-Arlington ranks 15th in Division I.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Coastal Carolina at UALR men
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 8-17, 3-9 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 15-12, 7-8
SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 6-2
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Sr.;13.9;6.2
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;7.9;1.3
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;6.9;2.5
G Jovan Stulic 6-5, Jr.;7.6;2.8
F Myron Gardner 6-6, Jr.;10.2;6.2
COACH Darrell Walker (50-63 in fourth season at UALR, 96-81 in sixth season overall)
COASTAL CAROLINA
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Rudi Williams, 6-2, Sr.;14.2;4.3
G Ebrima Dibba, 6-6, Jr.;7.5;4.3
F Will Likayi, 6-0, Sr.;6.4;5.4
F Vince Cole, 6-6, Sr.;15.2;3.4
F Essam Mostafa, 6-9, So.;13.4;9.5
COACH Cliff Ellis (279-200 in 15th season at Coastal Carolina and 891-548 in 48th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Coastal Carolina
67.0;Points for;73.3
73.6;Points against;65.5
-4.0;Rebound margin;+6.2
+0.8;Turnover margin;-1.3
41.9;FG pct.;45.4
32.5;3-pt pct.;36.0
73.8;FT pct.;70.0
CHALK TALK With a win, UALR will be the No. 11 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Otherwise, it will be the No. 12 seed. … The Trojans have met Coastal Carolina on just eight previous occasions, with the Chanticleers winning three of four in Little Rock. … Myron Gardner’s triple-double Wednesday versus Appalachian State was the first in UALR’s Division I history and the 23rd this season in college basketball.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Appalachian State at Arkansas State men
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 16-10, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 18-12, 12-5
SERIES Appalachian State leads 8-6
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;7.4;3.7
G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;12.7;3.4
G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;11.8;2.8
F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;17.4;12.1
F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.;4.6;3.6
COACH Mike Balado (67-79 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)
APPALACHIAN STATE
POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Michael Almonacy, 6-0, Sr.;10.3;3.3
G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Sr.;8.9;2.9
G Adrian Delph, 6-3, Sr.;17.2;5.4
F Donovan Gregory, 6-5, Jr.;10.7;5.6
F James Lewis Jr., 6-8, Sr.;5.8;6.1
COACH Dustin Kerns (53-39 in third season at Appalachian State, 84-76 in fifth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Ark. State;;App. State
71.2;Points for;66.9
68.2;Points against;62.4
+1.5;Rebound margin;+0.6
+0.2;Turnover margin;+2.2
45.4;FG pct.;41.8
31.1;3-pt pct.;32.6
74.7;FT pct.;64.9
CHALK TALK Arkansas State can finish anywhere between the Nos. 5 and 9 seeds for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament depending on results Friday night. … Appalachian State has won the past three meetings with the Red Wolves, but three of the past five games between the sides have been decided in overtime. … Norchad Omier became the only Division I player in the past 25 years to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals in the Red Wolves’ loss Thursday night.
— Mitchell Gladstone