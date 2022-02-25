TODAY’S STATE D-I GAMES

UALR women at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS UALR 14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 16-6, 10-3

SERIES UALR leads series 12-7

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, So.;6.0;2.2

G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.;11.3;2.3

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.;7.3;3.4

F Dariel Johnson, 6-1, Sr.;7.3;7.1

F Sali Kourouma, 6-2, Jr.;17.0;5.5

COACH Joe Foley (374-212 in 19th season at UALR, 830-293 in 35th season overall)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Starr Jacobs, 6-2, rJr.;20.4;6.0

G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Sr.;11.8;4.5

F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Sr.;6.7;3.9

G Claire Chastain, 6-0, Sr.;8.3;4.5

G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, Sr.;5.1;5.6

COACH Shereka Wright (29-13 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Texas-Arlington

60.5;Points for;68.9

57.3;Points against;65.7

+1.3;Rebound margin;-3.1

+1.8;Turnover margin;+1.7

39.9;FG pct.;42.8

29.0;3-pt pct.;25.9

64.7;FT pct.;68.7

CHALK TALK UALR entered Thursday night’s games with the possibility of finishing anywhere between the No. 1 and No. 7 seeds in the conference standings. … Trojan opponents have totaled just 205 offensive rebounds this season — a mark that’s 13th-fewest nationally. … Starr Jacobs’ 20.4 points per game for Texas-Arlington ranks 15th in Division I.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Coastal Carolina at UALR men

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-17, 3-9 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 15-12, 7-8

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 6-2

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Sr.;13.9;6.2

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;7.9;1.3

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;6.9;2.5

G Jovan Stulic 6-5, Jr.;7.6;2.8

F Myron Gardner 6-6, Jr.;10.2;6.2

COACH Darrell Walker (50-63 in fourth season at UALR, 96-81 in sixth season overall)

COASTAL CAROLINA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Rudi Williams, 6-2, Sr.;14.2;4.3

G Ebrima Dibba, 6-6, Jr.;7.5;4.3

F Will Likayi, 6-0, Sr.;6.4;5.4

F Vince Cole, 6-6, Sr.;15.2;3.4

F Essam Mostafa, 6-9, So.;13.4;9.5

COACH Cliff Ellis (279-200 in 15th season at Coastal Carolina and 891-548 in 48th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Coastal Carolina

67.0;Points for;73.3

73.6;Points against;65.5

-4.0;Rebound margin;+6.2

+0.8;Turnover margin;-1.3

41.9;FG pct.;45.4

32.5;3-pt pct.;36.0

73.8;FT pct.;70.0

CHALK TALK With a win, UALR will be the No. 11 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Otherwise, it will be the No. 12 seed. … The Trojans have met Coastal Carolina on just eight previous occasions, with the Chanticleers winning three of four in Little Rock. … Myron Gardner’s triple-double Wednesday versus Appalachian State was the first in UALR’s Division I history and the 23rd this season in college basketball.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Appalachian State at Arkansas State men

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 16-10, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 18-12, 12-5

SERIES Appalachian State leads 8-6

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;7.4;3.7

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;12.7;3.4

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;11.8;2.8

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;17.4;12.1

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.;4.6;3.6

COACH Mike Balado (67-79 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

APPALACHIAN STATE

POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Michael Almonacy, 6-0, Sr.;10.3;3.3

G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Sr.;8.9;2.9

G Adrian Delph, 6-3, Sr.;17.2;5.4

F Donovan Gregory, 6-5, Jr.;10.7;5.6

F James Lewis Jr., 6-8, Sr.;5.8;6.1

COACH Dustin Kerns (53-39 in third season at Appalachian State, 84-76 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ark. State;;App. State

71.2;Points for;66.9

68.2;Points against;62.4

+1.5;Rebound margin;+0.6

+0.2;Turnover margin;+2.2

45.4;FG pct.;41.8

31.1;3-pt pct.;32.6

74.7;FT pct.;64.9

CHALK TALK Arkansas State can finish anywhere between the Nos. 5 and 9 seeds for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament depending on results Friday night. … Appalachian State has won the past three meetings with the Red Wolves, but three of the past five games between the sides have been decided in overtime. … Norchad Omier became the only Division I player in the past 25 years to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals in the Red Wolves’ loss Thursday night.

— Mitchell Gladstone