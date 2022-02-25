Top-ranked Arkansas shoots for 3rd championship in row

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team has risen to No. 1 in the coaches' poll after being unranked to start the indoor season.

"It means we're viable," Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said. "We're really a good team.

"It's a credit to my [assistant] coaches Doug Case and Travis Geopfert. We purposely started off walking, not running, in these early meets and those guys have done a great job.

"That's why I'm excited, not just about this No. 1 ranking -- because there are a lot of good teams right behind us -- but I think our best performances are ahead of us."

Directly ahead of the Razorbacks is the SEC Championships, which will be held today and Saturday in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas will attempt to win its third consecutive SEC indoor title and 25th overall since joining the conference for the 1991-92 school year.

Last year Arkansas became the first team to win an SEC track and field championship without winning an individual event.

Razorbacks who are SEC leaders in their events this season include Kieran Taylor in the 800 meters, Amon Kemboi in the 3,000 and 5,000 and Ayden Owens in the heptathlon, but Arkansas' title hopes are about its overall depth and having athletes compete in events where they can maximize scoring opportunities.

"For us it's not about how many home runs you hit, it's about how many runs you score," Bucknam said. "That's how we're looking at this meet.

"It's always team first, and we're going to put our best lineup together that we can to win a track meet. That doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to put all of our guys in their best events.

"A lot of schools will load up their best guys [to win individual events] and they don't have a shot at winning the meet. They have a different agenda. Our agenda is to win the track meet. "

Owens will compete in the 60-meter hurdles and likely the 1,600 relay rather than the heptathlon -- where he ranks No. 1 nationally -- though the Razorbacks will have scoring opportunities in that event with Etamar Bhastekar and Daniel Spejcher. Bhastekar also will pole vault.

Kemboi will run the 3,000, where he ranks No. 3 nationally and anchor the distance-medley relay. Andrew Kibet and Elias Schreml will double in the mile and 3,000.

Taylor ranks No. 3 nationally in the 800 and the 1,600 relay also is No. 3.

Along with Owens, the Razorbacks will run Phillip Lemonious and Tre'Bien Gilbert in the 60 hurdles. Lemonious ranks No. 6 nationally.

Arkansas is among nine SEC teams that are ranked along with No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 21 LSU and No. 25 Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks' top ranking might not be extra motivation for their SEC rivals considering Arkansas has been the dominant program in the conference.

"I don't think it adds too much." Bucknam said. "Because we're kind of the target anyway."