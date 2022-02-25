Treasurer/collector eyes Sebastian County judge seat

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County treasurer/collector has thrown his hat into the race for county judge.

Steve Hotz, a Republican, filed for the position Tuesday ahead of the May 24 preferential primary election, according to the Sebastian County Clerk's Office. The job is currently held by David Hudson and comes with a four-year term.

Hotz, 66, said he was born and raised in Fort Smith, where he lives today. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas in 1978, as well as a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the same institution in 1981.

Hotz said he has about 25 years of business management experience, including about 17 years as a business owner. He also has about 10 years of experience working for the Sebastian County government. Hotz served as human resources director in the County Judge's Office before being appointed treasurer/collector starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Hotz said he wants to continue the progress the county is making toward attracting business.

"I'm tired of seeing everyone raise and educate our children only to see them move away for better opportunities," Hotz said. "And so I want to make this a favorable business climate so we can provide good jobs and improve our county through opportunity."

Hotz said he also wants to promote law and order, roads, infrastructure, jobs and fiscal responsibility within the county. Outside of his profession, Hotz serves as president of the Board of Directors for Employers' Advanced Cooperative on Healthcare and is a board member of the Western Arkansas Community Foundation.

Denny Altes, another Republican, had also filed for the county judge's position as of Tuesday, according to the County Clerk's Office.