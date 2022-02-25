Trillion-dollar tragedy

The calculus isn't complete yet on all the costs and damage caused by pandemic-related mandates and lockdowns, but with every passing month it becomes clearer in hindsight that public policy was frequently driven by panic or political opportunism rather than prudent analysis.

Centration is a psychological condition, most generally applicable to children, that describes a tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation and neglect other relevant aspects. Looking back over the past couple of years, it also applies adversely to a number of adult government leaders.

Lovers of liberty instinctively recoil at the very word "mandate" on the lips of politicians, for good reason.

That is the very word tyrants and totalitarians must always employ to gain power and control. Despots are like the devil, who coaxes souls not by promising hell and damnation, but instead by offering bargains with large personal benefits or rewards in exchange for minor sacrifices of principle or integrity.

In a government of, by and for the people, we can and should expect our leaders to constantly err on the side of liberty and personal freedom. All measures that inhibit or harm either should only be considered as last resorts, and only implemented after the utmost deliberation in the face of conclusive--not assumptive--evidence.

That did not happen with the pandemic, and the resulting detriments are coming home to roost in droves.

The covid-19 pandemic was not unprecedented--recall the far deadlier Spanish Flu--but overreaching government responses were. One of the most demonstrable ramifications is the harm inflicted on society (that is, on we the people) by the unprecedented government lockdowns, shutdowns and closings.

Moreover, there was nothing near consensus in those responses, and many measures were enacted in partisan fashion over objections and forewarnings that are now being validated.

Early on, it became evident covid was most dangerous to the elderly, and presented very little risk to anyone under 40 (nearly 98 percent of covid death patients were 40 or older).

The latest death-rate figures indicate three out of four covid deaths occurred among people ages 65 and older--which happens to also be true for all deaths of all causes in pre-pandemic years.

Mortality rates vary enormously by age group. The death rate from all causes for the over-65 age group is nearly 45 times that of the 20-to-24 age group. The 65-plus age group grew by more than a third between 2010 and 2020, according to the Census Bureau, and when a high mortality rate group grows, so will overall death statistics.

For a hard-number perspective, the average mortality rate for 40-year-olds in 2018 was 195 deaths from all causes per 100,000 population--roughly one in 500. The rate for those 85 and over was 13,451 per 100,000--one in seven.

But societal damage at large attributed to disruptive pandemic policies has disproportionately affected the non-elderly. A particularly tragic example is a truly unprecedented leap in drug-overdose deaths, which topped the 100,000 number for the first time ever in 2021.

The record 38 percent increase in overdoses followed a nearly 20 percent increase in 2020. Prior to pandemic shutdowns, drug overdoses had been on a three-year downward slide after decades of gradual increase.

Two out of three of those 100,000 drug overdose deaths occurred during the prime career-building and family-raising ages of 18-45. Conversely, people over age 65 have the lowest fatal overdose rate, and also saw the smallest increase in fatal overdoses.

The price of a young life extinguished is among society's most costly losses. Besides the obvious direct economic costs in lost earnings and productivity plus medical and treatment expenses, younger deaths devastate families and futures.

The latest estimate on the 2021 financial cost of drug overdoses--what has become known as the "crisis next door"--is $1 trillion.

Large numbers are easy to report, but difficult to grasp. For a visualization of how many dollars a trillion actually represents, imagine this:

A $10,000 packet of $100 bills is less than a half-inch thick; easily carried in your pocket.

A $1 million stack of $100 bills would fit in a grocery bag.

A billion dollars in $100 bills would fill up 10 three-foot pallets stacked three feet high; you'd need a 30-foot trailer to carry them.

A trillion is a thousand billion. If you double-stacked the pallets holding $100 bills to six feet high, $1 trillion would cover more area than an entire football field.

Synthetic opioids (such as fentanyl) have only been mass-produced since about 2013, but overdose deaths involving them have jumped nearly 20-fold. Their potency, combined with massive counterfeit production and uncertainty of real dosages, make them exceedingly dangerous.

That tiny, unforgiving margin of error has resulted in an inordinately high overdose rate for people who aren't addicts, but naïve experimenters, sometimes even first-time users. "One pill can kill" is the Drug Enforcement Agency's warning, and the excruciating reality for far too many heartbroken families.

A bipartisan commission released its report this month with recommendations for combating opioid trafficking and reducing overdose deaths. The more national attention on this issue, the better.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.